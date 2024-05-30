Offseason Checklist: What Suns Need to Accomplish
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are still seeing the dust settle from the hire of Mike Budenholzer, and with an exciting offseason ahead, what does the organization need to do in order to build a successful summer?
Round Out Coaching Staff
The Suns and Budenholzer have already reportedly filled two vacancies in Chad Forcier/Vince Lagarza and have decided to retain David Fizdale as a holdover from previous coach Frank Vogel's staff.
They will continue to search for strong fits in the program on multiple fronts, but it's unlikely that any official announcements will be made until the entire staff is put together.
Suns fans should have faith that coach Budenholzer will fill out the staff with quality candidates that have proven track records.
Go Through Draft Process
Much has been made about what the franchise should and will do moving forward with the number 22 pick - but one thing that is clear: Phoenix must kick the tires on all possible fronts.
Players that have been frequently linked to Phoenix include Kel'el Ware, Tyler Kolek, and Yves Missi, while they could also move the pick on draft night to get a potential rotational piece.
They could also put the 2031 first-round pick up for sale as well as a standalone offer or as a bundle with the 2024 pick in an effort to get a better player.
Everything is on the table, and they have around a month to exhaust all options.
Hit Free Agency Hard
2023 free agency ended up largely being a dud for the Suns - but they have potential to choose from a better pool of players this time around - and Phoenix truly needs to be meticulous in the process.
Impending free agents such as Robert Covington, Delon Wright and more aren't necessarily "flashy" adds, but they could be impact players while also being much more of "sure" things compared to those who were brought in last summer.
Once the complete roster is assembled, the Suns will likely host training camp around the end of September.