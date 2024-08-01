Suns Buy or Sell: New Starting Lineup? Best NBA Duo?
PHOENIX -- We are now just about nine weeks away from the opening of training camp for the Phoenix Suns.
Questions still remain for the franchise despite the Suns coming into the home stretch following moves that have been generally well received.
Three of the more resounding questions coming into 2024-25 will be answered below:
Tyus Jones: Starting PG?
The newly signed veteran PG seemingly will be a shoe-in when it comes to being in the starting 5 - at least according to the statement he made to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirming the signing on Saturday.
Jones slotting in at the starting PG pushes Bradley Beal into a more natural role as a shooting guard, while Devin Booker will be generally undersized compared to his defensive assignments at the three spot.
This still makes the most sense in the grand scheme of things. Grayson Allen should instantly slot in as the prohibitive 6th man and will boost the overall depth of the squad.
Jones is the perfect fit in this starting lineup - that cannot be overstated enough. He should be able to push the pace, set the tone of the offense on a night-to-night basis, and find ways to maximize Jusuf Nurkic on screen actions.
Verdict: Buy, Jones should start when available.
Are Suns a Play-In Team?
While the general consensus is that the Suns have improved during this offseason, the question of how much is valid.
The coaching situation improved, overall roster got deeper, and it can be argued that it is only up from here from Booker.
Despite this, there are arguably as many as 12 teams in the conference that can compete for a playoff spot, so the potential path for the Suns to place inside the top 6 this season could be even narrower compared to 23-24.
Despite this, Budenholzer is at his best when coaching in the regular season - he stresses consistency and excellence throughout the grind of a roughly five-month stretch.
The Suns should win over 50 games this season - and could finish with home court advantage in the 2025 playoffs.
Verdict: Sell, Suns should build off of last season
Will Booker, Durant Be Best Duo in NBA Again?
Durant and Booker were considered the best duo in the NBA for a time when the pairing became a reality in February 2023, but since then they have arguably been passed up by LeBron James/Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic/Jamal Murray, and even Giannis Antetokounmpo/Damian Lillard.
Despite this, the dynamic Suns' duo showed what they can truly do in Olympic play as arguably two of the three best players on the squad.
Booker has been a superb positive as a do-it-all "glue guy" while Durant set the world on fire with one of the most efficienct scoring performances that will be on display all year at any level of basketball.
This duo is certainly in range of being the most talented in the league - and the production should remain elite. Both of them will prove the doubters wrong in their second full season together.