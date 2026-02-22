What Suns Said After Heart-Stopping Double OT Win vs Magic

PHOENIX — Tonight's hero was unexpected, and as the buzzer sounded before the ball found the net at Mortgage Matchup Center, the in-bound play wasn't even for him.

The Phoenix Suns emerged victorious over the Orlando Magic in 113-110 style on Saturday evening, needing two overtimes to do so. According to Land of Basketball, this was the first double OT game since 2023-24.

Undermanned with Devin Booker out for the next week and Dillon Brooks departing in the first quarter due to injury, it was the likes of Grayson Allen (27 points) and Jalen Green (16 points) stepping up for Phoenix.

Green was the hero of the night, sinking a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to prevent a third overtime. Green, prior to that shot, had eye-opening struggles prior to that with 5-25 shooting from the field, including 1-11 from three while also missing four free throw attempts.

However, he sunk the shot that mattered.

Ott said that in-bound play at the end of the second overtime was for Collin Gillespie initially.

"I'm not one of these coaches that are going to stand up here and say I drew that one up. The play was for Collin [Gillespie] and out of the timeout Jalen told Royce ... 'take a look.' And Royce, to his credit, read the play pretty quick for Colin and then was able to get it to Jay [Green]," Ott said.

Green said that was his first game-winning shot in the NBA.

"That's a great feeling to see that go in. Guys supported me the whole way through this, through the night. I mean, it's a rough night, but we out there fighting, so we doing everything we can to take the lead in double overtime," Green said after action.

"My guys just telling me, keep my head up. The coaches keep me keep my head up. I wanted that last shot."

Brooks was later revealed to have broken his hand in the aftermath of the win, though Ott says the team isn't looking for excuses.

"We talked about it yesterday as a group, and then we talked about it halftime. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. No one's going to feel sorry for ourselves," Ott said on the injuries.

"They [other teams] surely aren't going to. They're trying to go out and win the game just like we are. No one cares. No one cares, and the only group that can help us when you're stranded is our group. So we just got to find the solution. I thought tonight, especially that third quarter initially, that really allowed us to get that gap that we needed all those points at the end."

It was a wild night where Phoenix trailed by eight entering halftime before blowing a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Suns had opportunities to win the game at the end of regulation and the first overtime, though both were missed.

Still, the Suns snap out of their losing ways after dropping their previous four-of-five, and that's not something they'll apologize for.

"This is what we talked about. You find any way you can to win, and then you move on. In the standings, it doesn't matter. It doesn't have anything other than your win-loss. So incredible resilience by the group, again" said Ott.

The Suns are back in action on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.