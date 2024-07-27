Report: Suns Land Starting Point Guard
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly signing free agent guard Tyus Jones to a one-year deal worth over $3 million, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Jones was tied with the Suns in the last few hours after free agency cooled down - insider John Gambadoro even suggested the signing could happen fast if Jones was willing to take less money to join a title contender.
That's now the case.
Phoenix's point guard situation has been a heavy topic of discussion since the experiment of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker failed during the 2023-24 season.
After foregoing options in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Suns added Monte Morris as a solid bench contributor for the position.
Now, they snag the talents of Jones, who started 66 games for the Washington Wizards last season.
Jones offered this to ESPN on why he joined Phoenix:
"The chance to play for the Phoenix Suns made the most sense on a lot of levels to me and my family - beginning with the way Mat Ishbia and the front office recruited me to how Coach (Mike Budenholzer) showed me how I can significantly impact a team that has a real opportunity to challenge for an NBA title as their starting point guard," Jones said.
"My agent walked me and my family through multiple free agent offers and sign-and-trade proposals at a number of different financial levels but the Suns' opportunity is where I Can best maximize my value for a return to free agent next year as well as give myself a chance to be part of what I think will be a special team and season."
During the 2023-24 season, Jones established new career highs in field goal percentage (48.9%), three-point percentage (41.4%), points per game (12.0), and assists per game (7.3) for the Wizards - as pointed out by HoopsRumors.
According to Gambadoro, he chose the Suns over the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies - both of whom offered more money.
After months of speculation and discussions, it appears as if the Suns have found their starting point guard, at least in the words of Jones himself.