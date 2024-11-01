Phoenix Suns Center Entering Crucial Stretch
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 edition of the Phoenix Suns have jumped ahead of the competition thus far - looking much more akin to the team that they were expected to be in 2023-24.
Much of this is due to the newfound point guard rotation, the improved depth, and the overhauled defense. A point of major concern that has somewhat softened the outlook of the season is the big rotation that has been headlined by the up-and-down play of Jusuf Nurkic.
The second-year starting center has put forth two quality performances out of five appearances so far - possibly the larger concern is that the Bosnian Beast was played off of the court in both of the matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Some of the concerns thus far are more than valid - he is averaging over double the turnovers compared to assists, playing far too careless of a brand of basketball with the ball in his hands.
Nurkic has also failed to expand on what was hoping to be a year that he could become a reliable stretch-five, knocking down 15.4% of shots from three so far. He has also struggled with rebounding for the first time in years.
The raw numbers are down, the advanced metrics are down. It's presumed that this could be an adjustment period - as Nurkic came into the season noticeably slimmed down.
The 7-footer has been moving more nimbly to his credit, but the elite rebounding must come back in the near future or Phoenix will struggle to create second chances and to exploit opposing teams in transition.
For all the criticisms Suns fans want to throw at Nurkic, they must realize that the up-and-down nature of this fit is to be expected.
Nurkic is being paid to be an average center. That means we have to be ready for the ebbs-and-flows throughout a long season. Nurkic is a routine threat to go for a 20/20 performance. He's also a routine candidate to be played out of the rotation in suboptimal matchups.
It ultimately has to be decided if an upgrade is needed. Nurkic has more time to flip the perception around, particularly leaning into his ability as a screener, getting back to being an elite defender, and either shooting more consistently or being more involved in actions featuring Tyus Jones/Devin Booker.
The opportunity cost case that is Nurkic is a quite fascinating conversation to be had - and he will enter the most crucial point of his tenure in Phoenix in the coming weeks that may ultimately decide his fate.