Is Devin Booker the Best SG in NBA?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are just about two months away from the opening game of the 2024-25 regular season against the Los Angeles Clippers.
With that comes the traditional power rankings heading into regular season play - including who the top players at each position are.
Suns G Devin Booker has officially come in at the SG2 spot - at least according to HoopsHype's most recent positional rankings.
Booker comes in just below Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves for shooting guards - and at 13th in the league overall.
The perpetual debate between who is better could very well be a trivial matter, but Booker has a strong case over Edwards whether the subject should be relevant or not.
First off, Booker is a more polished offensive player. He is more refined as a playmaker, a better scorer, and more portable in different scenarios on that side of the ball - as evidenced by his performances in Paris.
Edwards does have the edge on defense, but Booker has as sizable of an advantage on offense, along with being a more proven playoff performer, and being more consistent in the regular season.
If anything, Donovan Mitchell, who is number 5 on this particular ranking, is the best case to unseat Booker as SG1.
Mitchell is a more consistent playoff force, is more explosive when it comes to attacking various defensive coverages, and is arguably better on defense.
Booker has typically been considered the more deadly scorer, while also proving to be capable of leading teams on deeper playoff runs compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers star.
At the end of the day, Booker's established 2023 playoff run, the Olympic stardom, and arguably being the most well-rounded of the top 3 at the position leaves him in pole position to take the title of best at the position.