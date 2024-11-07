Suns React to Comeback Win vs Heat
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are now 7-1 on the season after yet another comeback, this time erasing a 15-point deficit in the second half to triumph the Miami Heat in 115-112 fashion.
The Suns went on a 15-3 run to end the third quarter, and true to Kevin Durant fashion, he again knocked down a clutch shot for Phoenix with just seconds remaining before ultimately securing the win.
“Well, it felt like it really started in the three, five-minute mark of the third quarter; I think we were down 10. It was not our best third and I thought the end of the third quarter was huge," head coach Mike Budenholzer said post-game. Phoenix has now tied their best start through eight games in franchise history.
"Grayson (Allen) hit a three, I think Devin) Book got an and-one, I think that stretch was really important. Then it was kind of just back and forth, and, like you said, down the stretch, KD (Kevin Durant) hit a bunch of shots; I thought we got some in transition. (Jusuf) Nurkic’s defense was just in a lot of different places, I thought he really helped us. Brad (Beal) chasing (Tyler) Herro all over, so a lot of people contributed to a lot of things going into the win.”
The Suns left Footprint Center with a win despite shooting just 72% from the foul line and 16 turnovers.
Durant says the stretch to end the third quarter was huge in Phoenix maintaining what's now a six-game winning streak.
“Yeah, that was huge. I think that was the game right there. They were up 15 and we cut that lead pretty quickly. No turnovers kept them in the game. They had 20 points off our turnovers. That's what kept them going.," said Durant.
"That's the stat that stood out to me. But for the most part, defensively, holding them to 43% shooting. They made some threes tonight, but for the most part, I think we saw a good job on defense. I think our turnovers were the reason why they got a lead, but the end of the third quarter was huge for us.”
This isn't the first - or second time - the Suns have had to overcome a large lead in the second half of a game en route to victory.
“We stay poised. We don't let it rattle us. Guys aren't panicking on the bench. Coaches aren't getting up screaming or upset. I think we just try to focus on how to be good the next possession and move from there," Durant continued.
"Coach called the timeout a couple times when they made some runs, we scored out of those timeouts, and also got the stop. That's usually the key. So, just staying poised and understand every moment that we can learn from.”
Phoenix returns to action on Friday night when they travel to play the Dallas Mavericks.