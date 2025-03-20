Suns Should Consider This Lineup Change

In the past two weeks, the Phoenix Suns are:



🔥 5th in points off turnovers (20.3)

🔥 1st in not allowing second-chance points (9.6)

🔥 1st in three-point shooting (42.0%)

🔥 2nd in FG% (51.5%)

🔥 2nd in OFFRTG (122.2)

🔥 9th in NETRTG (5.3)

🔥 2nd in rebound% (53%) pic.twitter.com/1pxALHSSpr