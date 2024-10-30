Potential Suns Big Man Trade Targets
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns have found themselves off to a fairly strong start despite a center rotation that has been failry middling thus far.
Jusuf Nurkic has put forth one great performance out of four games in the first week of the regular season - even playing himself out of the game on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers - to the tune of 18 minutes of game action. Mason Plumlee is solid, if unspectacular, and has shown moments of being a positive contributor. Oso Ighodaro hasn't figured into the rotation consistently yet - and plays more like a big forward compared to a center.
With all of that information out there, it feels like a necessity to at least explore the trade market knowing that the only tangible assets that can reasonably be moved are a 2031 first-round pick, a myriad of second-round picks, and Grayson Allen/Josh Okogie.
Due to second apron rules Phoenix cannot bring in more salary than what is being sent out - Allen's salary for 2024-25 stands at $15.625 million, while Okogie's is $8.25 million.
Four possible trade candidates the Suns could look for, with an ultimate verdict on the player that makes the most sense below:
Walker Kessler
Salary: $2.965 Million
The Suns would have to make this move with the intent of both shopping Nurkic and extending an offer to retain Kessler long-term this off-season.
It's also difficult to pinpoint Kessler's value - as lead Jazz exec Danny Ainge is famous for maximizing what his teams receive in a trade for a player that garners trade interest. It truly feels like Kessler's value plataued as a rookie, but there will likely be multiple franchises interested in talking a trade ahead of the February deadline.
Kessler likely fortifies the rim better than any other player here at this juncture, but his offensive game might be the most limited as well. This could be a hit-or-miss scenario.
Mitchell Robinson
Salary: $14.318 Million
Robinson is as limited offensively as Kessler, while also being older and more injury prone. This likely makes him more attainable in a one-for-one swap with New York - with Allen likely going to New York in this scenario.
New York could certainly use Allen's scoring and scrappy defense for what looks like one of the weakest bench units in the NBA - but is Robinson worth parting with the guard that finished second in franchise history for three-point hits in a season in 2023-24? That is much more debatable.
Robert Williams III
Salary: $12.428 Million
Williams has been the best player out of the four all-around - when he plays, that is.
Williams has only played in 215 games since coming into the league in 2018, which is worrying for a player that has been of high-impact for the majority of his career when healthy.
The salary and asking price likely won't be unattainable - as Portland's logjam of big men makes him the most expendable.
The former Boston Celtics starting center would be the most seamless fit among these players mentioned along with being the best - although he provides no floor-spacing, he brings explosive play finishing, aggressive help defense, and great screening to the table.
Is it worth taking the chance on "Time Lord" with injury concerns and all in the picture? It certainly could be, but time will tell if a move that bold is actually made.
Isaiah Stewart
Salary : $15 Million
Acquiring the services of Stewart would be the cleanest for the Suns' books - as Stewart signed a 4-year, $60 million dollar extension that carries a cap hit of $15 million flat throughout the deal, along with a club option for the 2027-28 season.
The Detroit Pistons also look to be shifting their focus at center to Jalen Duren - which could make Stewart expendable.
While Stewart is undersized for a traditional center, he is quite the offensive rebounder, brings needed physicality to the table, and shot 38.3% from three-point range last season on nearly 6 attempts per game.
Some of Stewart's metrics don't grade out in the cleanest fashion, but it is reasonable to believe that his strengths will be more valuable on a quality team. The Pistons could also be intrigued by a clear upgrade to Malik Beasley in the sharpshooting Allen.
This could be a player to watch on the market moving forward.
Verdict: Take Chance on Williams, If Possible
Yes, Williams has a troubling injury history, making this possibly the most risky trade of the James Jones era, But Williams' high-end play is extremely tantalizing and he is the most natural fit with the core Phoenix currently has in place.
Williams also is the trade candidate that would make the most sense from a cost-opportunity perspective. The prospect of losing Allen stings in any scenario, but if Williams can stay healthy that would be the move that would be the least harmful.