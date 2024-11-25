Who Are Potential Suns Trade Targets?
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns are now a month into the new campaign - and have seen a tale of two seasons so far.
Phoenix has gone 1-6 over the last 7 games - this set of games has exposed some potential gaps this roster still has despite being much improved compared to last season.
Among those are the lack of clarity in the frontcourt - and a continued relative weak defense across the roster.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has done the liberty of evaluating three potential targets the Suns could look at ahead of the February deadline - and one of the names below could come as a shock to some.
- Isaiah Stewart, F/C, Detroit Pistons
- Gary Trent Jr., G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
- Taurean Prince, F, Milwaukee Bucks
Swartz gave some insight on the three picks - Trent is the one of real interest as to why the Suns would give a call.
"Don't expect the most expensive roster in the NBA ($419.3 million in salary and luxury tax penalties) to pull off any exciting trades at the deadline. The Phoenix Suns could flip Jusuf Nurkić in a trade to try and upgrade the center position or just explore deals for cheap veterans.- Swartz on potential Suns targets
"Stewart, 23, makes Phoenix younger and gives them the ability to seriously space the floor around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and company.
"Both Trent and Prince signed minimum deals this offseason yet are playoff rotation-caliber players. If the Bucks fall out of postseason contention, the Suns should make a call."
Stewart is a no-brainer. The Pistons don't appear to have a role for the do-it-all big man in their future plans - and Stewart could fit much of the billing of what Phoenix is looking for while being a great compliment to Oso Ighodaro for the future.
Prince would make since as a potential buy-low option, but it doesn't feel like it would make much sense within the context of the Suns' roster - unless a wing such as Josh Okogie or Royce O'Neale is moved.
Milwaukee's recent surge in the standings also could deter the franchise from parting with the current core of rotational studs.
Trent doesn't make much sense. The 2-guard is inefficient scoring-wise, doesn't really serve as a connective passer within an offense, and isn't a particularly stout POA or off-ball defender. This move wouldn't make much sense for the Suns.
Some other names to keep an eye on include Robert Williams II, Kelly Olynyk, Jevon Carter, and Nick Richards.
The trade deadline is in February, so there is quite a bit of time before that time passes. However, it feels as if scouting out potential moves that could bring the Suns closer to a first-ever NBA title are of paramount importance right now.