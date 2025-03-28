Predicting Final Games of Suns' Season
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season is officially winding down as the end of March is days away.
Phoenix has managed to bounce back from a miserable stretch from December to Mid-February - winning five of six to reinvigorate faith going into the final two weeks and nine games of the season.
While the Suns face a brutal schedule over this stretch, recent play could lend credence to the belief that the squad can continue to play at a high level on a consistent basis.
A rundown of the final nine games of the regular season - with win/loss predictions and brief breakdowns of what to expect:
@ Minnesota Timberwolves - Win
The Suns exercise their demons and rebound from the humbling loss last night - expect Devin Booker to have a high-level scoring game after several games of lower scoring volume.
Houston Rockets: Win
Phoenix manages to steal a game against Houston to avoid an unceremonious sweep at the hands of a rising team out West behind a more athletic lineup that can combat Houston's personnel in a more suitable fashion.
@ Milwaukee Bucks: Win
The Suns complete the sweep of Milwaukee - the presumed unavailability of Damian Lillard should give Phoenix an advantage once again, but don't underestimate the physical Bucks squad.
@ Boston Celtics: Loss
Boston is rounding into form at the absolute worst time for Phoenix, as was seen last night. It feels extraordinarily unlikely that the Suns will be able to exact revenge next week - especially on the road.
@ New York Knicks: Loss
New York hasn't been in the strongest form over the last two weeks or so - but Jalen Brunson is expected back before next Sunday's matchup. The Knicks should be able to secure the victory at Madison Square Garden.
Golden State Warriors: Loss
The Warriors have tons to play for in the same vein as Phoenix. The result of this game could end up being up-in-the-air, but the Warriors could end up as the victor behind the matchup quirk that Jimmy Butler provides here.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Win
The Thunder should win on paper, but this could be a game where players are rested in anticipation of a post-season run where they will likely be favored to win the NBA title.
San Antonio Spurs: Win
The final home game of the season - expect the Suns to make up for the lackluster effort in the previous game against the Spurs and steal a crucial game.
@ Sacramento Kings: Win
The Suns could secure the nine seed and a home game in the play-in tournament with a victory here. Phoenix is playing much better basketball than Sacramento and should be able to win this matchup.
Final Record: 41-41
Phoenix manages to finish the 2024-25 league year 11-5 and salvage what looked to be a dead season for the second straight campaign. The ultimate ceiling of this particular squad is likely limited, but the surge could give hope that some minor tweaks could go a long way as the segue into 2025-26 approaches.