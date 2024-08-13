Predicting Which Teams Will Get Most National TV Exposure
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA schedule is expected to be officially unveiled later in the week - and the Phoenix Suns already have potentially two primetime games to bank on already.
The Suns are reported to be hosting the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day, while they are expected to go on the road to face the Los Angeles Clippers in the season-opener.
While many are choosing to ignore the Suns going into the season, the big market, free spending owner, and duo of extremely bankable stars appear to be putting the franchise in the good graces of TV networks.
What other teams will join the Suns among those with the most exposure this season?
Honorable Mentions: Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers
The Thunder would have been a shoe-in a week ago, but with no Christmas game or confirmed opening week tilt, one could wonder if the small market factor could be in play here. OKC brings forward a very talented and likable team, but they may not be seen as much of a ratings draw as some teams that could be ahead.
The Nuggets are sure to be among the top 10, but a disappointing playoff exit coupled with losing a second key player in as many years in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the luster around the 2023 champs has largely faded. Nikola Jokic is still enough of a draw regardless.
The T-Wolves could very well find themselves in the top five, but they aren't a big market like the ones ultimately listed. Anthony Edwards is very much a box office draw, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert make for quality supporting pieces. Rob Dillingham could be an electric scorer off of the bench akin to a Jordan Clarkson. The Wolves could be more fun to watch this year even compared to last.
The Bucks are going into their first full season under Doc Rivers and second with the Giannis Antetokounmpo/Damian Lillard experiment. Milwaukee still remains a draw due to those reasons, but the television coverage may not be as pronounced as previous seasons.
The Sixers are ushering in a new "big three" of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George on the team that figures to be the biggest obstacle the Celtics will face in pursuit of getting to another finals. They will be an entertaining watch this season.
5. Phoenix Suns
The Suns had north of 30 games on national outlets last season - that likely won't change this season despite some trepidation from fans across the country.
The dynamic duo of Booker/Durant are as popular as they've been in years. Bradley Beal is still a recognizable star-level talent. The additions of Tyus Jones and Monte Morris are likely to set the Suns up as an uber efficient offense. Mike Budenholzer is a title-winning coach that generally promotes a wide-open style of play.
Expect the Suns to be in the top five.
4. Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers will virtually always be in the top five simply due to brand and location, but the current star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in place will never hurt.
Austin Reaves has also become a popular star after rising from obscurity two years ago. The team doesn't have much marketability after that, but it doesn't matter much.
3. New York Knicks
The Knicks are looking to seriously challenge for the Eastern Conference crown this season after returning Julius Randle and trading for Mikal Bridges.
This is a franchise that has now doubled down on piecing together a connected team that is simultaneously hard-nosed and exhilirating. Jalen Brunson is also now one of the more popular players in the league following a breakout 2023-24.
It doesn't hurt that Madison Square Garden is widely considered the center of the NBA world.
2. Dallas Mavericks
The 2024 runner-ups will lilely be appropriately rewarded - especially due to employing both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Dallas is also a hub for all of the professional sports leagues - the Mavericks being an NBA Finals participant and generally entertaining team make them a lock for this billing.
1. Boston Celtics
This is a no-brainer.
The 2023-24 rendition of the Celtics were a historically great one. Boston was dominant from game one and had one of the more painless playoff runs since the Kevin Durant Warriors squad.
They return virtually every piece from the team - and it can only be assumed that players such as Payton Pritchard or even rookie Baylor Sheierman can only go up from here.