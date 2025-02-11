PREVIEW: Suns Face Grizzlies in Key Matchup
PHOENIX -- Tonight is yet another opportunity for the Phoenix Suns (26-26) to make progress in the midst of a potential run to the playoffs - they will receive a major test in the form of the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17).
The Grizzlies took the first meeting between the two teams on December 31 - although the Suns were missing Devin Booker and Memphis was without Ja Morant.
This time around both teams are closer to being at full health, which should result in a more pristine picture of how the squads square up against each other.
Three things to watch ahead of this huge matchup:
Huge Opportunity for Nick Richards
The Suns' freshly minted starting center has been up-and-down in terms of overall impact in the 12 games he has played for the franchise.
The former Charlotte Hornet has had four incredible performances with the team to this point, while the others have been largely forgettable.
Tonight is a massive opportunity for the superb athlete to take advantage of a potential matchup with Zach Edey - who remains the starting C for Memphis despite having clear physical limitations.
Edey has had somewhat of a short leash, so the window to make the most of the athleticism gap could be rather small throughout the course of this contest.
Grizzlies: Run Through Elite Offense
Memphis leads the league in raw scoring at 123.5 PPG - and square up very well relative to the rest of the league in a variety of other offensive statistics.
- 2nd in Assists Per Game (29.3)
- 5th in FG% (48.6)
- 7th in 3PTFG% (37.5)
- 2nd in Offensive Rebounds (13.3)
The Grizzlies also have 9 current players that qualify for the league leaderboard that average at least 7 PPG - they are an extremely deep and balanced squad that will surely be a test for a Suns' defense that lacks a go-to POA stopper outside of Ryan Dunn.
If there is one thing Phoenix can exploit - it's that the Grizzlies are the second-most turnover prone team in the league - posting 16.6 turnovers per contest.
This could be a potentially big night for Booker, if the 10-year vet can exploit passing lanes and the occasional lack of care of the ball that Memphis displays.
What to Watch: How the Suns Respond in Quarter Three
The Suns have a string of four consecutive matches in which they have been outscored in the third quarter - that streak nearly cost them all four games, but they did manage to defeat the Utah Jazz.
Last season, it was a historically shaky fourth quarter that sunk the Suns, this season's kryptonite seems to be the team coming out of the locker room for the third frame.
The Suns have the ability to keep the game close heading into halftime - Durant and Booker pose a unique challenge for a Memphis defense that hasn't been as stout this season as in previous ones.
It is, however, of utmost importance to come out strong if the game is competitve going into the second half - as Memphis has a deeper roster and could use that to their distinct advantage.
If Phoenix can play with energy to start the third quarter, they could be looking at a huge victory - with another opportunity for one right before the All-Star break commences.
Suns-Grizzlies is set to tip-off shortly after 8 P.M. Arizona time tonight.