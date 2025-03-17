PREVIEW: Suns Host Raptors
PHOENIX -- Tonight is the most important game of the season for the Phoenix Suns (31-37) - who are looking to get revenge on the Toronto Raptors (24-44) while still in pursuit of the Dallas Mavericks for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.
The Suns are coming off of yet another flat performance in a 107-96 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, while the Raptors dropped a closely contested game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Toronto defeated Phoenix behind a three-point barrage in the last meeting between the two squads on February 23 - in another game that might ultimately do the Suns in when the season concludes a month from now.
Toronto will be without Gradey Dick tonight, while Ja'Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley are uncertain for the game. Brandon Ingram has been out since being acquired by the franchise last month.
The Suns are still dealing with uncertainty surrounding starting guard Bradley Beal - who exited yesterday's game at halftime with hamstring tightness, along with key bench piece Grayson Allen - who has missed the last three contests with a foot injury.
The Raptors have been headlined by starting C Jakob Poeltl in March, who has averaged 16.4 PPG on 68% shooting in five appearances, while the team returned Ochai Agbaji yesterday - the Kansas product scored 19 points in his first game in three weeks.
Poeltl will be a key test for starting C Nick Richards, while Oso Ighodaro could get some run in this particular matchup after having an impressive weekend.
The key to securing a victory in tonight's game comes down to what goes down early - the Suns need to establish themselves as the clearly superior squad, especially since Toronto is almost certain to be short-handed.
The longer the Raptors are allowed to stay in the game, the higher chance there is for a repeat of what transpired in the previous meeting.
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker must put the same energy forward that was seen in Friday night's victory over the Sacramento Kings - there has to be little doubt as to what the result will be.
Suns-Raptors is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Phoenix time tonight.