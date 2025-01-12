PREVIEW: Suns Need Win vs Hornets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (18-19) are looking to continue getting back on track tonight as they take on the Charlotte Hornets (8-27) for the second time in the last week.
The Suns are coming off of a wire-to-wire victory over the Utah Jazz yesterday, while the Hornets' last two games that were scheduled to be played in Los Angeles have been postponed.
Charlotte brings much athleticism to the table - as seen in their win over the Suns on Tuesday night. Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, and others contributed significantly to many statistical advantages.
Among those were Charlotte's 26-4 advantage on fast-break points and 20 offensive boards in a game that Phoenix likely wins if the game was decided by talent level alone.
LaMelo Ball adds high-level talent to the table for the Hornets - and a massive fourth-quarter performance in the last matchup reminded everyone that the jump to stardom is here to stay for the 2020 lottery pick.
This will also likely mark the third consecutive contest that Jusuf Nurkic misses - Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro will look to keep pace with Williams and Nick Richards tonight in what should be more desired matchups athletically compared to Nurkic.
Devin Booker is also looking to return to form as a scorer, as the All-NBA talent just enjoyed yet another efficient 30-point showing against Utah after struggling in a duel with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week.
Ryan Dunn could be a key player in this contest as well - the rookie phenom could be tasked with trying to contain both Ball and second-year rising star Brandon Miller, who has averaged north of 21 PPG this season.
The Suns must clean up the issues of yielding too many offensive boards, giving up too many untimely turnovers, and getting thoroughly beat in the fast-break game if they want to return to .500 ahead of another huge week of action.
Suns-Hornets is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.