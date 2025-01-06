Previewing Massive Week Ahead For Suns
PHOENIX -- The next week of game action could make or break the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns - that is no understatement.
The Suns currently sit at 15-18 heading into this week - after boasting an 18-15 mark to this point last season.
With the subpar record has come the precipice of potentially seismic changes to the structure of the lineup - fortunately, this week gives what should be a few breaks in the Suns' efforts to fight back up the standings.
A brief rundown of the five games that the Suns will play this week:
Today: @ Philadelphia 76ers
The Suns defeated Philadelphia by a score of 118-116 on November 4 - albiet without Joel Embiid.
Embiid is questionable for the game tonight - and will pose an extreme challenge for the big man trio of Mason Plumlee, Oso Ighodaro, and Jusuf Nurkic.
Devin Booker could be in for a huge night - as the 76ers are one of the teams the superstar plays his best ball against.
This game is being played on the East Coast, so an earlier tip-off time of 5 P.M. local time will be in store.
Tuesday: @ Charlotte Hornets
This is the first of two meetings between the two teams this week - and Charlotte recently welcomed their franchise player back into the lineup.
The Hornets are headlined by LaMelo Ball - who has made an unquestioned All-Star level leap this season, along with potent scoring options on the wing in Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges.
While this team can bring a very exhilarating brand of basketball to the court in pockets, it hasn't brought the desired output - as Charlotte sits at just 7-27.
This should be a game that Phoenix can steal, but nothing is guaranteed in this league and they must put forth a complete game.
Thursday: Vs. Atlanta Hawks
This will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season - with Atlanta serving as the "best" team the Suns have played.
Atlanta sits at 18-18 and features 10 players that average at least 8 PPG this season.
This will be the first time the Suns have seen Trae Young in nearly a year - as Young missed the meeting in Phoenix last March due to a hand injury.
This will also mark the first time that Phoenix will face 2024 number 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher.
This should be a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. Expect to witness one of the more entertaining contests of the season on Thursday.
Saturday: Vs. Utah Jazz
The Suns will look to go up 3-0 in the season series on the Jazz in what is set to be a Saturday afternoon matinee showcase.
Utah has won two consecutive games along with the continued positive development of numerous prospects on the squad.
The general tight nature of games between the two squads since 2020-21 make this a more interesting matchup than meets the eye as well.
Sunday: Vs. Hornets
This will be the second and final time the two teams play - just days after squaring off in Charlotte.
This will be one of the least challenging back-to-back slates any team has all season - as the Jazz and Hornets have both won fewer than 10 games each.
The Suns must go 4-1 this week to get back to a .500 mark in pursuit of reaching the postseason for the fifth consecutive season - it is not an understatement to say this is the single most vital week they have had to this point.