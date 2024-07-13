Projecting Suns' Rotation This Season
PHOENIX -- The 15-man roster of the Phoenix Suns appears to be set heading into the 2024-25 season.
Below is an estimated rough draft of what the lineup will look like heading into opening night in mid-late October.
Starting Lineup
Devin Booker
Bradley Beal
Grayson Allen
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
Four of the five spots are solidified, barring an unexpected Nurkic trade.
Allen has been a frequent topic of conversation, as many believe he would be maximized as a bucket-getter off of the bench while allowing Ryan Dunn to focus on being a tencious defender around the potent scoring trio over the first 6-7 minutes of a game.
Allen's continuity built with the starting lineup over last season makes it seem like he would be a better bet to start the season ultimately.
Second Unit
Monte Morris
Damion Lee
Royce O'Neale
Bol Bol
Mason Plumlee
Some may disagree with Lee being grouped in here, but this primary bench unit feels as if it has a great blend of shooting talent, defensive versatility (in general), along with a mix-and-match feel in terms of being able to integrate these five players into lineups with starters.
Bol feels like a particular breakout candidate with a presumably larger role and more freedom to up his three-point volume in the new offense.
Young Players With Upward Mobility
Ryan Dunn
Oso Ighodaro
Dunn figures to have some type of role right away, but the scope of that role will probably be unclear for some time.
For now, he slots in as a niche defensive stopper that could develop into a starter.
Ighodaro figures to play sparsely in the NBA as a rookie, but his athleticism and natural talent are enough to keep him in the conversation to earn a larger role with due time.
Depth Pieces
David Roddy
Nassir Little
Josh Okogie
These three players have all flashed in the league at various levels, with Little showing the most as an all-around player, but none of the three are likely to be consistent enough to be a regular fixture in the rotation.
They are also all play in a similar fashion and, as alluded to before, aren't consistent enough from behind the arc to garner 15+ minutes a night, but could be helpful in spots.