Ranking Each New NBA Head Coach
The 2024-25 NBA league year is set to begin on Saturday - and the Phoenix Suns are moving forward with Mike Budenholzer as the voice of the locker room following one uneventful season with Frank Vogel at the helm.
The final head coaching hire of the cycle was just made, as the Detroit Pistons announced they are going with J.B. Bickerstaff to replace former Suns coach Monty Williams - who was unceremoniously fired after just one season as well.
How do the new coaching hires stack against each other?
We will explore below with a comprehensive ranking based on past accomplishments, future potential, roster situation, and more.
7. Brian Keefe - Wizards
Keefe didn't do an overtly poor job in 39 games as the Wizards' interim coach. He actually helped stabilize an unstable franchise during an uncertain time.
Keefe does have extensive experience as an assistant coach - being instrumental in the development of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019-20 and working with the Brooklyn Nets' defense from 2021-23.
It will ultimately be interesting to see what Keefe can do with Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly and the other young pieces, but the upside of this hire could be limited.
6. J.B. Bickerstaff - Pistons
Bickerstaff has had moderate success as a head coach - most recently with the Cleveland Cavaliers - but this hire doesn't make too much sense.
He inherits a roster that possesses worse spacing compared to Cleveland, and much of the Pistons' future is banking on maximizing Cade Cunningham around the remaining roster.
Could Bickerstaff accomplish this? It's possible, but it feels as if this was a desperation hire after making a brash decision to fire Williams.
5. JJ Redick - Lakers
Redick might have the most upside here, but is also by far the most unproven - having only coached at the elementary school level in the past.
Redick does have NBA coaches joining his staff in Nate McMillan and Terry Stotts, so the learning curve should be a bit less harsh.
Redick has an elite knowledge and feel for the game - the Lakers are banking on that to be the foundation of a future top-tier coach, but it is far from a guarantee.
4. Charles Lee - Hornets
Lee spent nearly a decade as an assistant on Budenholzer's staff between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks prior to settling in with the Boston Celtics this past season.
Lee was also a figure during the first wave of the Suns' head coaching search last summer, so he has been worthy of a look for some time.
The roster also has a foundation of becoming a contender behind LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams - Lee could be the guy to expand on what his predecessors did.
3. Kenny Atkinson - Cavaliers
Atkinson was fairly polarizing as a first-time head coach for the Nets.
Some saw that Atkinson brought the most out of a core built almost exclusively on upside while others believed he wasn't going to be the coach to maximize a roster built around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Atkinson did a great job as the lead assistant for the Golden State Warriors and his hire apparently sealed an extension for Donovan Mitchell.
This is a fairly safe hire, but the upside of Atkinson at this post is unclear at the moment.
2. Jordi Fernandez - Nets
Fernandez was a very quality hire by a Nets franchise that appears to be committed to entering a full-blown rebuild.
He had been an assistant coach in the league for nearly a decade for both the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings - having been hailed for his ability to connect with/develop players.
Fernandez was also a name involved early in the Suns' search in 2023 - he has the perfect blend of experience, upside, acumen as a tactician, and the ability as a leader to make believers out of Nets fans.
1. Mike Budenholzer - Suns
Budenholzer is the most accomplished coach out of the cycle.
A two-time coach of the year, a one-time champion, and one of the highest winning percentages among active coaches, Budenholzer remains one of the most respected basketball minds in the NBA.
His innovative offense, no-nonsense approach, and track record of maximizing rosters - particularly in the regular season - are reasons to believe he will be able to get the most out of a Phoenix team that was seen as a disappointment last season.