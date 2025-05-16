Re-Ranking Suns Head Coach Candidates
PHOENIX -- The coaching search for the Phoenix Suns rages on.
A report yesterday from Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic labeled the search that is being conducted by new general manager Brian Gregory as having made "great progress" over the last week-plus.
Upwards of 15 candidates have been interviewed thus far - but there are certainly some that stand above the rest.
With that is an updated ranking of the best candidates to take over the Suns locker room - with factors such as player development, previous coaching experience, and reputation as a tactician taken into account.
3. Chris Quinn
Quinn remains a standout candidate to be the next head coach of the Suns.
The longtime Miami Heat assistant has been frequently described as Erik Spoelstra's right-hand man and a key figure behind the continued maximization of rosters that haven't always been supremely talented.
The Heat's overall clean-cut organization from top-to-bottom, the attention to detail the coaching staff clearly possess, and the consistent accruing of playoff victories are all the more reasons to believe in Quinn as a serious candidate.
2. Royal Ivey
Ivey's credentials are impressive - the current assistant to Ime Udoka on the Houston Rockets has spent a decade as a coach following a 10-year career as a professional, not to mention the work with the South Sudan national team in last summer's Olympic games.
Ivey's close relationship with Kevin Durant, noted work as a player development guru, and defensive principles have fast tracked the former role player into the forefront of future NBA head coaching candidates.
1. Johnnie Bryant
Bryant is the top pick of many within the Phoenix fanbase - his success working with the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers jumps off the page when looking at his credentials.
A well-documented close relationship with Cavaliers star G Donovan Mitchell is another top selling point - while not all stars are created equal, it exhibits Bryant's ability to manage star players and actually work to connect with the locker room.
Bryant's relationship building, meaningful experience with successful organizations, player development work, and his adaptability on both ends of the court strategically make him the clear best candidate for this role.