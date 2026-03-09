Suns Preached One Thing After Win vs Hornets

PHOENIX — In a game that was not expected to go their way, the Phoenix Suns handled business against a hot Charlotte Hornets side in 111-99 fashion at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Hornets came to Phoenix as one of the NBA's best three-point shooting teams, though the Suns were focused on dominating another aspect of the game: Physicality.

"22 points first six minutes, 77 points the rest of the way and 41 in the second half, that's just who we have to be. That's how we've found success in the games we found success. We got to start on the defensive end, our physicality, take it to the legal limit, and then just have overall intent every possession," Suns coach Jordan Ott said post-game after the win .

"I did think we got them later into the clock, something we've talked about trying to get them later in the clock, and then you just run out of options or something. But that offense is really good. I mean, they got a lot of good personnel. We talked about pregame, the shooting piece, the offensive rebounding piece. We took the challenge tonight.”

The Suns, without starting center Mark Williams due to injury, went toe-to-toe with a top five rebounding team in Charlotte, barely being edged by a 41-40 margin in that category. The Hornets shot just 33% from deep while Phoenix reached the free throw line 26 times.

“We had to up the physicality," Devin Booker added after the game.

"I think they were running around, getting whatever they wanted. Putting us in closeouts and we were falling for a lot of pump fakes. They came out hot. There is nights like that in the NBA.”

The Suns are no strangers to physicality, as it's been a calling card for them under Ott's first-year watch. Phoenix is sixth in team fouls called against them per game.

"41 points, we held that team to. 41 points in the second half. We talked about it today, how we win? The defense has got to be it. Got to be every single night, that's our calling card." Ott told his players after the win, which pushed Phoenix past last year's win total with 18 games remaining.

"Defense... that's our calling card." 😤



🎙️ Into the locker room with Coach Ott and the team after the win vs Charlotte pic.twitter.com/yFtLA8jamB — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 9, 2026

"Competing at a high level and we do it together."

The Suns are back in action on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix's 37-27 record is good enough for seventh place in the West while they're two games back from the fifth seed.