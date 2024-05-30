Realistic Changes Suns Need to Make This Offseason
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have officially reached the one month mark since being eliminated from the 2024 NBA playoffs - and the franchise has seemed to have moved forward into a new phase.
The dismissal of Frank Vogel and expedited hire of Mike Budenholzer ushered in the first phase of the offseason, but it is clear that more work needs to be done in what could end up being one last ride with the current core in pursuit of the illustrious title that has dodged the franchise for so long.
Three realistic things the Suns can do to improve the outlook of the team in 2024-25:
3. Stick-and-Pick Best Player Available at 22
There has been much internal and external debate surrounding what Phoenix should ultimately opt to do in this edition of the NBA draft - one that is considered significantly weaker compared to previous ones.
The trade value of this pick may not be very strong, that is unless another contender steps in and pays up to get a cowst-controllable prospect that can contribute immideately.
Ultimately, the Suns should stick with the pick and select the BPA - which could be any number of players.
Kel'el Ware, Yves Missi, Tyler Kolek, Johnny Furphy, and DaRon Holmes could all project as immediate rotation pieces on a roster that is in desperate need of an injection of youth.
2. Trade 2031 First-Round Pick for Vet
This is the pick that the Suns should dangle in trade discussions.
Teams reportedly value this pick more, as the uncertainty surrounding how the franchise will look several years down the road is very real amongst rival teams.
A 2031 first-round pick and Jusuf Nurkic is a package that could yield a wide array of offers - the front office should and likely will be selective during the potential process.
This has absolutely nothing to do with Nurkic as a player, his salary is just the only one that is movable that could lead to acquiring anything resembling an impact player.
1. Hit Free-Agent Signings
Last season saw the Suns arguably miss on nearly all free-agent signings save for Bol Bol, even with the early season heroics from Eric Gordon.
This offseason has to be different - no questions asked.
The Suns can virtually only offer veteran minimum contracts, but the combination of the big market appeal Phoenix now has, the possibility of being on a contender, and being coached by an offensive genius such as Budenholzer could draw impact players to the Valley.
While the potential LeBron James speculation is certainly a fun conversation, the Suns certainly have a big board of free agent targets that is more realistic at this juncture - and they need better fortune this time around.