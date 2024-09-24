Should Suns Trade or Keep Top Assets?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to embark on a new campaign just a week from now with 2024 Media Day set for September 30.
The Suns' roster currently stands at 14 members - so the thought that a move could be on the horizon isn't out of question.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report named the Suns' three best trade assets and what should be done with them.
Best Trade Assets: SG Grayson Allen, F Ryan Dunn, 2031 first-round pick
These are probably the correct choices. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker aren't realistic trade options. Bradley Beal's fully guaranteed contract makes it tough to move him.
Swartz's take on Allen:
Allen, the former Buck, led the NBA in three-point shooting (46.1 percent) last year and will either be the team's starting small forward or its sixth man. His floor-spacing around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and others is too valuable to be traded right now.- Swartz on Allen's value
Allen brings a tantalizing blend of floor-spacing, tough-nosed defense and IQ to the table, but his economic contract combined with being in his prime years could make him an interesting name in trade rumors come December. The jury is still out here.
His angle on Dunn:
Dunn, the 28th overall pick in the 2024 draft, isn't untouchable but is a cost-controlled talent on a team that's projected to cost over $419 million in salary and luxury-tax penalties this season. The Suns should try to keep Dunn if possible.- Swartz on Dunn's value
Dunn is a very talented defender and has flashed the ability of being a quality slasher. He is also a plus athlete with the makings of a potentially decent shooter moving forward. He certainly needs to develop into a better floor-spacer to factor into the long-term plans of the franchise, but the cost-controlled nature and his upside make it a tough sell to move.
And finally, the 2031 first round pick:
With three more first-round picks heading out from the Durant trade, the Suns need to keep the 2031 selection for now. KD will almost certainly be retired by the time this draft takes place, and even Booker will be 34.- Swartz on Draft Pick
Trading the '31 pick could be a fatal flaw organizationally. They would have to move the pick with a salary - likely Allen's - and the value of the incoming player could be anyone's guess due to the uncertainty of the future of the franchise.
Ultimately, the Suns should be expected to move into the new season with the current roster - perhaps a late free agent signing is made, but don't expect any potential trades until mid-December at earliest.