Takeaways From Suns' Loss to Wolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were unable to get the best of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at home.
With that came the inability to move up the standings - as the Suns have rapidly rose up the ladder and could have had sole possession of the number 7 seed if they had managed to win the game.
Phoenix has many things that can be taken out of this loss in which saw a stark drop-off in play in the second half.
Suns' Dynamic Duo Continues to Shine
The star-driven duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker continue to pull their weight within the context of the team - although Booker's nine turnovers were not a high point.
Durant in particular was able to piece together an extremely productive performance, even with an injured thumb and largely being shadowed by the Wolves' top defender in Jaden McDaniels.
Booker ended up as a positive despite having a quiet second half as a scorer prior to the late-game surge from the Suns - one thing that is for sure is that this pair of superstar talents give the Suns a shot to win any given game.
... But Offensive Inconsistency Shows Again
The Suns' offense was a disappointment tonight as a whole - just one game after generating 47 three-point looks against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Phoenix struggled to find footing in the second half after a respectable first-half showing of 59 points. No one truly got settled outside of the pair of previously mentioned stars and Bradley Beal.
Granted, a late run put the game in slight doubt, but if the unit had showed up as it did against L.A., this game could have been won.
This continues the frustrating trend of the Phoenix offense putting forth top-10 level metrics, but falling flat in key moments of key games.
Suns Struggle With Julius Randle Again
Randle enjoyed one of his best games as a member of the Timberwolves on November 17 against the Suns - totaling 35 points and seven assists, including a game-winning three-point knockdown at the buzzer.
He put his best effort forward to replicate that last night - as he totaled 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on a super efficient 10-16 shooting mark.
Randle's slashing ability, knack to make the right play, and touch around the hoop have been in full force against Phoenix so far this season.
This is simply a symptom of the Suns lacking a full arsenal of defensive weapons - thus becoming susceptible to getting punished by players such as Randle.
Suns Miss Huge Opportunity to Climb Standings
The Suns would have continued to climb the standings with a victory as previously mentioned.
A victory would have been followed by a duel with the faltering Golden State Warriors and a pair of contests against the lottery-bound Portland Trail Blazers.
The Suns are still winners of eight of their last 11, but this loss certainly stings even with the positive angle in mind.
A win tonight could have ensured the opportunity to reach 30 wins by the All-Star break, but that goal once again feels as if it has stalled - the franchise will look to rebound over the weekend.