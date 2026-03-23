3 Takeaways From Suns Snapping 5-Game Losing Streak vs Raptors

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns snapped their longest losing streak of the season in an emphatic way Sunday night at Mortgage Matchup Center.

After dropping five-straight games and dealing with several key injuries in the process, Phoenix blew out the Toronto Raptors (39-31) 120-98 to improve to 40-32 on the year.

The Suns led by as many as 31 points in the wire-to-wire victory despite Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Haywood Highsmith and Amir Coffey all continuing to be out due to injury.

How did the Suns pull off such a big victory at a low point of the season?

Here were the biggest takeaways from the win:

Suns Able to Sustain Lead, Put Struggles Behind Them

Mar 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates towards fans against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Phoenix quickly went up 8-0 right out of the gates, and then built the lead to 16-4 and never looked back.

"It was just our intent, right for the get-go. Our defensive physicality," Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame. "They're great in transition, and a really good driving team, a great size. We had to withstand that first bump that we just collectively had a mentality to find a way tonight.

"Once we got to the end of the first quarter, they reminded each other, what the second quarter was last night. Get to halftime. reminding each other how that road trip went. It was just our mentality from the jump, especially all through the first three quarters."

The Suns had blown leads in all five of their losses during the losing streak with four of them caused by fourth quarter collapses.

That was not the case at all Sunday night, as Phoenix had the game all wrapped up with a 97-69 lead through three quarters.

After a rough showing in Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Devin Booker kept the Suns ahead with 25 points and six assists, and he was also a plus-32 in his 31 minutes, marking the fourth-highest plus/minus he has ever recorded.

"First off, how he's able to respond on a back-to-back, obviously, body is not feeling great. He's our leader for a reason, because of what he does on a day-to-day basis," Ott said of Booker. "He led in his own way, Collin (Gillespie) led in his own way, Oso (Ighodaro) led in his own way. They felt it. They felt it last night, and they were determined to not let it happen tonight. That mentality goes a long way."

Gillespie finished with 16 points while shooting 4-for-6 from 3, and Ighodaro did a great job anchoring Phoenix's defense with three blocks to go along with six points and seven rebounds.

Jalen Green also brought a lot of energy with 20 points and seven assists, as the full team played well even on the second night of a back-to-back.

Suns’ Defense Steps Up

Mar 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) looks to pass the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) in the first quarter at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The Raptors were actually the first team to beat the Suns during their losing streak, so it came full circle for Phoenix handing Toronto a loss to get out of its funk, and it came in large part due to the Suns' defense.

Phoenix forced its most turnovers in a month with the Raptors turning the ball over 20 times leading to 23 points off turnovers for the Suns.

Brandon Ingram had 36 points in the first meeting, but Phoenix's defense, led by the effort of Jordan Goodwin (14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals) starting in place of O'Neale, held Ingram to just six points on 3-of-10 shooting Sunday.

"I think it was really the defense, getting the stops," Green said postgame. "We got the team to get whatever we want on offense. So it's really that defensive side, and that's what we locked down and doubled down on tonight."

This was only the Suns' second time holding a team under 100 points this month, and it exemplified just how much potential they have when they execute at a high level defensively.

Young Players Continue to Impress off Bench

Mar 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) celebrates with forward Rasheer Fleming (20) after making a layup against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The Suns have been forced to lean into their youth because of all their injuries, and it has paid dividends in some games, just as it did last night.

Ryan Dunn has been playing very well as of recent and recorded 12 points, three rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes.

Rasheer Fleming, who combines with Dunn to bring serious length to the wing position when they share the floor, was also in double figure with 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes.

Fleming is now shooting a remarkable 48.1% from 3 since the All-Star break on 3.3 attempts per game.

RYAN & RASHEER APPRECIATION POST ‼️



Dunn: 12 PTS, 3 STL, 1 BLK

Fleming: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/VACzcW60Uu — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 23, 2026

Khaman Maluach ended with seven points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes, as he continues to look more comfortable on the floor.

"I love it. I love playing with those two (Fleming and Maluach). They breathe a lot of life into us," Dunn said postgame. "They have really stepped up a lot, you are starting to see what they can really do. Man Man (Khaman Maluach) coming in here talking a lot and has a lot of size and athleticism.

"Things are kind of scary when we are on the floor together on defense flying around and in transition. Grateful to have them on my team and I hope we can grow together."

The Suns still have a lot of ground to make up, as they are four games back of the sixth seed in the Western Conference with 10 games left to play.

Next up for Phoenix is another tough home matchup against the Denver Nuggets (44-28) Tuesday night.