Shorthanded Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Raptors

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are on their first five-game losing streak all season as they host the Toronto Raptors tonight on the second game of a back-to-back.

Phoenix's first loss on its losing streak came in Toronto when the Raptors (39-30) knocked off Phoenix 122-115 behind 36 points from Brandon Ingram.

Now, the Suns (39-32), who will continue to be without Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Haywood Highsmith and Amir Coffey due to injury, face an uphill battle looking to snap this losing streak.

Suns' Starters vs Raptors

Here's who the Suns will start tonight against Toronto:

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Jordan Goodwin

Oso Ighodaro

Suns coach Jordan Ott will roll out a four-guard lineup for the third-straight game with O'Neale ruled out once again a short time ago.

All five of these players scored in double-figures in last night's 108-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but Booker really struggled with only 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting as he was playing through an ankle injury suffered on the final play of Phoenix's loss to the San Antonio Spurs Thursday.

Suns Trying to Snap Losing Streak

The Suns' losing streak has come at a pivotal time of the season with them currently four games back of the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Four of these five losses have come after Phoenix blew fourth quarter leads, and now the Suns will look to regroup quickly after faltering down the stretch against Milwaukee.

"We got great leadership," Suns coach Jordan Ott ssaid of keeping the morale coming off a tough loss yesterday. "Anytime you've been through the marathon of the NBA season, I think we all can point back to some experiences we've all had again.

"You could turn it positive, and we haven't gone through a stretch like this. Can rely on some of your experience. Last year, in March, I came with a different team, on a really good team, four-game losing streak right at this point in the year. So I think some of those things come up, came up for me today as I just thought about (it).

"Overall, just grateful for where our locker room, where our place is, that we're in a really good spot, knowing that we're in meaningful games in March against really good teams. Last night, we weren't able to pull it off, but knowing that that group in the locker room is rock solid because of this stuff we've gone through.

"And this means a lot. This means a lot. You see (Booker) out there playing as hard as he can through some through some tough stuff, and we'll follow his lead because of what he does on a day-to-day basis. We're not overall worried about our morale. We know we'll bounce back. In the NBA, like I said, back to back, you don't have much time to wall in your own sorrows."

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 6:00 p.m. MST.