Three Suns Who Impressed at Summer League
PHOENIX -- The summer rendition of the Phoenix Suns is now over, as the team comprized largely of young players looking to get a chance in the league finished the run with a 2-3 record.
Despite the sub-.500 record, there were many positives to be taken from the run, which can be read about here.
While incoming rookie Boo Buie and second-year combo guard Isaiah Wong certainly impressed at various points over the last week, the three players that left a definite impression moving forward are much more likely to be a fixture on the NBA roster long term.
Jalen Bridges
Bridges was perhaps the most eye-opening prospect during the final three games of play in Las Vegas. He shot in the ballpark of 40% from three-point range while displaying the ability to be a versatile defender and not needing the ball at a high volume.
Bridges is currently on a two-way deal with Phoenix, so expect him to spend the majority of his rookie year with the Valley Suns. But the Baylor product has already shown NBA-ready traits and athleticism.
Bridges could truly factor into the Suns' rotation long term simply based off of the five game sample in Vegas.
Oso Ighodaro
Ighodaro shot sub-50 percent from the floor and didn't produce gaudy volume stats, but he did flash as a crafty finisher, rim protector, and initiator off of the high block.
The Marquette product was widely considered one of the better value picks in this draft and has arguably done enough to show the potential of breaking into the rotation in year one, even with Jusuf Nurkic and Mason Plumlee in the picture.
David Roddy
Roddy's third summer league got off to an undeniably shaky start with a poor performance in game one against the Golden State Warriors - to the point that his security on the active roster was put into question.
He rebounded nicely over the final four games, shooting 9-for-22 from three point range, including 4-for-8 in a game he willed Phoenix to victory in against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He eventually finished the summer run averaging 16 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 2.4 APG while playing quality defense in the process.
Roddy impressed enough to feel like a safe bet to make the 15-man roster ahead of opening night in late October.