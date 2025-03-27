What Play-In Tournament Could Look Like for Suns
PHOENIX -- Just over two weeks are left in the regular season - and the Phoenix Suns remain fighting for their playoff lives with nine games to go.
Phoenix currently sits at 35-38 and sit at the number 10 seed in the Western Conference - trailing the Sacramento Kings by just half a game, while being tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the final spot in the tournament.
The Suns-Kings meeting on the final day of the regular season on April 13 could mean everything for the playoff fate of both franchises - here's what a potential play-in tournament could look like in a best case scenario for the Suns.
(9) Suns vs (10) Kings
Phoenix hosting a Kings squad that has struggled mightily over the last several weeks would be the optimal outcome here.
Domantas Sabonis has been out of the lineup on a frequent basis as of late, the team defense has faltered in recent weeks, and a once solid bench is nearly non-existent at this stage.
It would be difficult to bet against a Devin Booker/Kevin Durant duo in a single-game scenario, but Sacramento being in a tailspin over the last several weeks makes this a game that all parties involved should feel great about.
Suns vs Golden State Warriors
Phoenix would hit the road if they were to win the first game in the tournament - they realistically could face off against the Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, or the Los Angeles Clippers in this scenario.
While none of those three teams would be an "ideal" matchup, the Warriors are likely to be the most favorable of the group.
Golden State has been a different squad for the most part since acquiring Jimmy Butler, but the Timberwolves have proven to be a matchup nightmare at all levels for the Suns - and the Clippers are hitting an even greater stride while also simply having a better all-around roster compared to the Warriors.
As for the task at hand, the Suns are hitting the road to face the Timberwolves on Friday night before returning home on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.