Best 3 Prop Bets for Suns vs Knicks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns host the New York Knicks in a nationally televised ESPN matchup tonight, and both teams are on opposite trajectories at the moment.
With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal out, the Suns are on a four-game losing streak entering Wednesday while the Knicks have won their last three matchups before packing their bags for a west coast road trip.
New York is -4.5 point favorites against the spread, though what are some prop bets to watch?
Three props we could find from experts across the web:
Action Network: Karl-Anthony Towns to Hit 25 Points
Alex Hinton: "Karl-Anthony Towns has been a standout for the Knicks, as he is averaging 26.2 points per game on 54.4% shooting from the field. He's also shooting 51.5% from 3 and grabbing 12.4 rebounds per game. Towns has scored 20 points in nine of his past 10 games and averaging 29.5 points per game in that span. Towns has also enjoyed a ton of success against the Suns in his career, averaging 23.3 points and 10.9 rebounds in 27 career games against the Suns."
Sports Illustrated: Josh Hart Over 12.5 Points
Peter Dewey: "New York is on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, but I think Hart could be in line for a big game. He’s shot the 3-ball well (at least two made shots from deep in three straight games) as of late, and on the season he’s averaging 13.7 points while shooting an impressive 58.4 percent from the field.
"With Miles McBride (knee) out, the Knicks played Hart and Mikal Bridges the entire second half in their win over Brooklyn on Sunday. Don’t be shocked if Tom Thibodeau plays Hart a ton of minutes – leading to an expanded offensive role – in this road matchup."
DraftKings: Jalen Brunson Over 34.5 Points+Assists
Blake Krass: "Brunson is in the top 15 in the NBA in both points per game and assists per game. Brunson is mixing big-scoring performances with heavy-assist nights to make himself difficult to defend. Brunson has double-digit assists in two of his past three games but has also registered 26 or more points in two of those three games. Because of this trend, Brunson’s points + assists prop is the best way to back him in this game against Phoenix.
"The Suns are 19th in the league in defensive rating and rank 20th in opponent points in the paint per game. Teams are getting into the paint and scoring with ease against Phoenix, which is good news for Brunson. Brunson wants to drive to the basket and draw fouls or hit a floater. Brunson also wants to hit Karl-Anthony Towns cutting to the basket when the defensive attention focuses on him. Phoenix ranks 17th in opponent assists per game so Brunson should find success making the right passes and feeding his teammates. Therefore, I am backing Brunson to go over his points + assists prop of 34.5."