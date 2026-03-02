Suns Guard Reacts to First Standard NBA Contract

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns awarded third-year guard Jamaree Bouyea with his first standard NBA contract earlier today, elevating him from his original two-way deal.

Bouyea earned the contract after quickly bursting onto the scene because of Phoenix's injuries when he first signed to the two-way contract back in November.

"It's huge. I just think it's just a testament to my work," Bouyea said after practice today. "Obviously, I've been around the league a little bit and just had a long journey and a long process, but I'm just super grateful for the Phoenix Suns giving me this opportunity."

Jamaree Bouyea's Path to Getting Standard Contract

Bouyea went undrafted back in 2022 after starring at San Francisco, where he led the Dons to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998 in 2022 after averaging 17.3 points, five rebounds and four assists per game.

He spent time with five different NBA teams (Miami, Washington, Portland, San Antonio, Milwaukee) and mostly played in the G League before landing with the Suns, previously never appearing in more than six NBA games with a team.

"I think every player (in the) undrafted process of it wonders when this happens," Bouyea said. "You on two ways a lot, or 10 days, or (exhibit) 10s and all that stuff. So I think just the ultimate goal is to get on a standard deal, and that's what happened."

Bouyea is averaging 6.5 points while shooting 48% from the field in 15.5 minutes per game across 33 contests for the Suns and has been a huge surprise to come out of nowhere and help a Suns team that, as a whole, is surprising the NBA with a 34-26 record despite low preseason expectations and key injuries throughout the season..

This move was largely expected to happen since the Suns got under the luxury tax at the trade deadline, and once they opened a roster spot this weekend by waiving Cole Anthony, it seemed like a foregone conclusion Bouyea would get the spot, as he was close to running out of the maximum amount of games players are allowed to be active for on a two-way deal.

"There's just a bunch of guys on every team that's just loaded," Bouyea said. "So I think just coming in and just earning this opportunity, I think, like I said, injuries kind of helped me just with that opportunity, and I took advantage of it, and I'm just on a good team and just grateful to be here."

Suns coach Jordan Ott also spoke on what Bouyea did to earn his new contract at practice.

"Being ready," Ott said of Bouyea. "I think just easier said than done, even in his time here with us, but all the work that probably goes into even getting here, just his background and where he's come from, fought his way to this spot, and then when he did get the spot.

"Especially there early, he really had a lot of pop for us. And then we start getting healthier and having different people in and out of our lineup, moved him in and out. So that's always a challenge in this league - to get into the league, but then when you are in the league, being ready for your next opportunity."

