Experts Pick Best Christmas Bets for Suns vs Nuggets
PHOENIX -- Merry Christmas!
The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets hope they can put on a show as the final matchup in an exciting holiday slate for NBA fans, though both sides could be without some potential big names.
For Phoenix, they'll be without Devin Booker and Grayson Allen due to injury while Denver could be without the talents of Jamal Murray - who is questionable.
Regardless, there should be plenty of star power at Footprint Center to make for an exciting 48 minutes (or more) of Christmas hoops.
Here's some of the best bets we could find across the web to end your day on a high note:
Spread: Nuggets -2.5
Alex Hinton, Action Network: "If the Suns are able to keep Durant, Booker, and Beal healthy, they may make a deep run this postseason. However, the trio has played just 10 games together. They are 13-5 when Durant plays this season, but they went 1-6 during his first stint on the sidelines last month. Now, they have lost three games in a row in which Booker did not finish the game or not play at all.
"Additionally, the Suns have been dreadful against the spread this season. At 9-19-1 ATS, Phoenix is the least profitable team to back in the NBA entering today's games. Denver has not been much better at 11-15-1 ATS, but it has won six of the last 10 meetings and covered in all six victories. At -2.5, I have to back the Nuggets in this spot and we may see this line increase if Murray gets ruled in before tip."
Moneyline: Nuggets
Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated: "The Nuggets didn’t have Jamal Murray in Monday’s victory, and they’ve actually been impressive on the road this season, winning eight of their 15 games overall.
"Meanwhile, the Suns are in a tailspin, struggling to generate offense outside of Durant on a consistent basis.
"Phoenix is just 1-2 against the spread as a home underdog and 3-8 as an underdog overall in the 2024-25 season. The Suns’ inability to protect the paint is also a huge issue against a Denver team that is No. 2 in the NBA in points in the paint per game.
"I’ll back the Nuggets to win the nightcap on Christmas."
Prop: Nikola Jokic Over 1.5 Threes
Quinn Allen, Covers.com: "Jokic doesn’t take a ton of triples each game, but his efficiency is ridiculous. He’s averaging 2.3 makes on 4.5 tries per night, which is actually a career-high. The Serb’s ability to make it rain from beyond the arc has added another deadly element to his game.
"The big man has hit the Over in treys in five of his last six appearances, going 4-for-6 from deep on Monday evening against the Phoenix Suns, who are Denver’s opponent on Christmas. Over the last month and a half, it’s rare Jokic stays Under 1.5 triples converted, too.
"I know the odds are a bit steep here, but all signs point to Jokic sinking a minimum of two three pointers on Wednesday."
Tip between the two sides is slated for just past 8:30 PM local time in Phoenix.