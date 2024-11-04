Three Bets for Suns-Sixers
The Phoenix Suns play host to the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, and the two teams couldn't have had more opposite starts.
The Suns are 5-1 to start the year and have played some of the best basketball in the league while the Sixers have struggled with stars such as Joel Embiid and Paul George out.
George, however, is reportedly expected to make his regular season debut tonight, and that's where we'll begin a string of three prop bets we found online for action later in the desert:
DraftKings: Paul George OVER 17.5 Points
Sean Barnard: "The original debut of Paul George was pushed back due to a bone bruise he sustained in preseason. He is now set to make his season debut tonight as the Sixers face off with the Phoenix Suns. Philadelphia has struggled to start the season as they are off to a 1-4 start and have desperately lacked offensive production.
"Tyrese Maxey is attempting 26.0 shots per game which leads all players in the NBA. Luka Doncic ranks second in this category with 24.3 field goal attempts per game. Maxey is also shooting just 38.5% from the field and 26.3% on three-pointers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is the only other player attempting more than 10 shots per game and also is shooting just 40.3% from the field. Simply put, there is a desperate need for offensive creation in the Sixers’ offense.
"While George will likely be eased back into things, he is more than capable of clearing over 17.5 points even in limited minutes. George has averaged over 17.5 points per game every year of his career since 2014-15 and had 18+ points in 56 of the 74 games he played in. Expect the Sixers to inch towards contender status and for George to reach his point prop in his Sixers debut."
Action Network: Suns Moneyline
Adam Green: "This is a somewhat challenging game to read, if only because we're not sure what the 76ers will look like with George in the lineup. He should make them better, though, and given that the Suns have not been a team that blows opponents out, this game very well could stay fairly close. Phoenix will win at home, though, so the moneyline it is."
Sportsbook Review: Jusuf Nurkic Over 17.5 Points + Rebounds
Esten McLaren: "Nurkic has been victimized by tough matchups in recent outings, yet he still finished Over this number with three points and 15 rebounds in 24 minutes in his last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers.
"The 76ers are struggling on offense while allowing the fifth-most rebounds per game (57.2) to opponents this season. Philly is starting a true center in Andre Drummond, and Nurkic is unlikely to get into foul trouble or get benched for a quicker center in that matchup.
"Nurkic has scored in double figures in three straight matchups against the 76ers, posting 10 points and 14 rebounds in 31 minutes last March with Embiid inactive."
Opening tip is slated for just past 8:15 PM Phoenix time at Footprint Center.