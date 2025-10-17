Will Suns Exceed Over/Under Win Total?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' outlook for the 2025-26 season is still hard to predict even with their season opener less than a week away.
Suns fans did not get to see new acquisitions Jalen Green or Mark Williams, who have a chance to be their second and third best players this season, at all in the preseason.
However, Phoenix looked really impressive under new coach Jordan Ott in the four preseason games it did play even without the two newcomers.
After moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this summer, the Suns don't have many expectations for the season, which could allow them to play with a lot more freedom.
Phoenix disappointed with 36 wins a season ago after having championship aspirations, but getting to that win total this upcoming season would be seen as a success according to sportsbooks.
ESPN Predicts Suns to Surpass Over/Under Win Total
ESPN's André Snellings and Eric Moody chose one bet to make on every team ahead of the 2025-26 regular season, and for the Suns, it was betting the over on their win total, which is set at 31.5.
"The Suns' roster overhaul gives Devin Booker a balanced backcourt alongside Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, both reliable three-point threats (Brooks shot 39.7% on 6.3 attempts per game last season)," they wrote. "Rookie Khaman Maluach and Mark Williams bolster the frontcourt, while new coach Jordan Ott brings offensive innovation. Even without Durant or Beal, this revamped Suns squad should comfortably surpass 32 wins."
The Western Conference is loaded with high-caliber teams this season, but the Suns will try to do their part to make their mark in Ott's first year.
Owner Mat Ishbia laid out what his vision of success looks like heading into the year at media day last month.
"My expectations are: I hope that we win more games than we won last year. But the truth is, it's not going to be measured in wins and losses this year, but it is going to be measured in success," Ishbia said. "I promise to be more successful than last year in all aspects of it. Whether it's wins or losses, I'm not focusing on that exactly.
"But I am focusing on doing the right thing, building the right organization, and making sure we're gonna be successful going forward from a perspective of identity, vision, culture and something that fans be proud of. And I think that you're gonna see that, and that will turn into wins and eventually turns into championships."
The Suns' new dynamic of youth and defense around Devin Booker could turn into a winning formula, but it remains hard to forecast the wins that will come this season from it.