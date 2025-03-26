Celtics Star Doubtful vs Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be looking to extend their win streak to five games tomorrow night when they host the defending-champion Boston Celtics, who will likely be down one of their stars.
Boston listed Jayson Tatum as doubtful with a left ankle sprain for tomorrow's matchup. Tatum left the Celtics' win over the Sacramento Kings early Monday and did not return after being undercut on a 3-point attempt by Domantas Sabonis.
Jaylen Brown had just returned from a three-game absence due to injury against the Kings. Xavier Tillman (out with a left knee joint sprain) is the only other player on the Celtics' injury report against the Suns.
For the Suns, only Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) is listed as out. Suns coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters earlier today that the star guard would be missing his fifth-straight contest against Boston.
Boston will also be trying to extend a win streak, as it has won six straight coming into Phoenix tomorrow night.
The Celtics and Suns are at very different places of the standings, however, as Boston is currently the No. 2 seed in the East with a 53-19 record (4.5 games back of 1st place) and Phoenix is tied for the final Western Conference play-in spot (10th seed) with a 35-37 record.
Both teams have been leaning into using their late first-round rookies more as of late. No. 28 overall pick Ryan Dunn has once again established himself in the starting lineup for Phoenix, while No. 30 pick Baylor Scheierman is averaging 19.3 minutes per game in March for Boston.
Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 7:00 p.m. Arizona time. The two teams will play their second and final matchup in Boston on April 4.