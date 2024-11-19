Depleted Suns Sink to Magic, Lose Fourth Straight
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were down three starters entering Monday night's contest against the Orlando Magic.
Orlando, one of the hottest teams in the league, were heavily expected to handle the Suns at Footprint Center.
That's precisely what happened.
The Suns have now dropped their fourth straight contest after losing in 109-99 fashion to Orlando, who have now won their sixth game in a row. This was the Magic's first win in Phoenix since 2018.
Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic didn't play due to injury.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer on facing Orlando tonight in his pre-game press conference:
"You have to be organized, but still aggressive. Organized, but still play fast. Organized, but live in a world of chaos. We're trying to create that and live in that and sometimes it's been better than others. I think tonight, if it gets to that, we'll be excited for that challenge and embrace the challenge, but we have a lot of respect for Orlando and their defense and not just for the fourth quarter, but the whole game. Jamal (Mosley) does a great job, so it will be a good challenge for us.”
It seemed like anything but a challenge for Orlando from start to finish after they held the Suns to poor three-point shooting while Phoenix shot just 68% from the stripe.
The Magic led by as much as 19 on the night.
Quick Recap
The Magic began the game on a quick 7-0 run before the Suns eventually settled the score, and the two sides swapped buckets until the first quarter ended with Orlando leading 26-22. The Magic shot a strong 55% from the field to begin action.
Orlando extended their lead to double digits halfway through the second and carried that lead into the locker room in 64-48 fashion. Franz Wagner and Goga Bitadze both led all scorers with 15 points each while Tyus Jones paced the Suns with 13. Phoenix made just six of 23 three-point attempts in the first half.
The Magic steadily held their advantage in the teens throughout the course of the third quarter, leading 84-68 moving into the fourth. Devin Booker was assessed a technical at the end of the quarter after giving some choice words to the officials.
Though the Suns drew their deficit to as little as seven with under four minutes remaining, Orlando never felt out of control of the contest, eventually seeing their lead through to the final buzzer.
Notable Performances
Devin Booker - 17 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
Tyus Jones - 18 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
Grayson Allen - 17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
What's Next?
The Suns play host to the New York Knicks on Wednesday.