Suns Fall to Kings, Win Streak Ends
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (8-2) narrowly fell to the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on Sunday night at Footprint Center by a score of 127-118.
The Suns came into tonight knowing that superstar F Kevin Durant would be missing at least the next two weeks, and Sacramento is an extraordinarily difficult squad to run into under that scenario.
Phoenix came to play nonetheless. They jumped out to a quick lead behind a continued aggressive and intentional offensive game plan that generated lots of quality looks.
The Suns eventually went down 36-31 after the first 12 minutes of action after Kings C Domantas Sabonis came alive in the last several minutes of the quarter - Bradley Beal hit a huge three-pointer to cut the deficit to 5 in the closing seconds.
Phoenix rode positive momentum into the second quarter, gaining the lead for a brief period midway through the set.
Sacramento went on a sizable run to end the half, taking a 60-53 lead into the locker room.
Kevin Huerter lead the way for Sacramento with four knockdowns from behind the arc, while Tyus Jones paced the Suns with three.
Phoenix came into the second half revitalized - to the point they took the lead with 4:15 left in quarter number 3
Grayson Allen hit a three-point attempt from 30 feet out to break the tie in the closing seconds of the third frame - Phoenix took an 82-79 lead going into the final 12 minutes of action.
Phoenix's lead ballooned up to double digits within the first 3 minutes of the final frame behind a shot-making clinic by Booker - that lead was short-lived as Sacramento got some timely stops while also creating quality offense to get the lead back down to 1 as clutch time approached.
The back-and-forth nature of the game continued until the clock hit zero - an off-ball foul forced an overtime period.
The Suns had a chance to mount a comeback in the OT period, but Sacramento came out on top behind continued heroics from DeMar DeRozan.
A look at some key showings tonight - and what's next for the Suns below.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 23 PTS, 12 AST
Tyus Jones -22 PTS, 4 AST, 6 3PM
Bradley Beal - 28 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
Domantas Sabonis - 20 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
DeMar DeRozan - 34 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
What's Next
Phoenix is set to hit the road for a game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night that will serve as the opening game of the 2nd annual NBA Cup.