PREVIEW: Suns Look to Begin Win Streak vs Raptors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (27-29) are looking to continue to climb up the win column today against the rebuilding Toronto Raptors (17-39) in what is the penultimate game in the lengthy road trip.
The Suns are coming off of an exhilarating victory over the Chicago Bulls yesterday, while the Raptors fell to the Miami Heat in overtime on Friday night.
The Suns have gone 5-3 against Toronto since the 2020-21 season - and will look to continue that advantage today.
A brief preview below:
Raptors: Rebuilding But Promising
The Raptors are currently sitting at 13th in the Eastern Conference after struggling last season as well - but some of the infrastructure is coming into place relating to the future of the franchise.
Scottie Barnes, Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick, Immanuel Quickley, and Ja'Kobe Walter all appear to be key pieces for Toronto both now and in the future - this group could also give the Suns many more problems compared to a traditional "rebuilding" team.
They still fall flat in most statistical categories unfortunately, coming into the day with the 25th ranked offense and 26th ranked defense.
This still absolutely cannot be a game that is taken for granted, as the Suns need every victory they can get over the final 27 games - in pursuit of a play-in spot.
Player to Watch: Gradey Dick
The second-year wing has taken a step forward as an all-around player after a rough rookie season.
While the Kansas product still is rather inconsistent and inefficient, he has the propensity to take advantage of favorable defensive matchups - and he could be receiving just that today.
Watch out for the dynamic athlete and shot-maker in the matchup.
Prediction: Suns Win
This contest could be another struggle for the Suns - as the Raptors have numerous quality shot-makers and a solid enforcer at the rim in Jakob Poeltl - but the Devin Booker/Kevin Durant duo and the potential resurgence of Bradley Beal should bode well for Phoenix today.
The Suns win another tight battle that will be decided by the star talents.
Suns-Raptors is set to tip off shortly after 4 P.M. Arizona time this afternoon.