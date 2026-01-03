This Suns Guard is Getting Too Hard to Ignore

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' roster is littered with big names and capable scorers, which has been a protagonist for the team's 20-14 start in the 2025-26 season.

Guys such as Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Collin Gillespie are all capable scorers on a night to night basis, though a lower-level player is beginning to make some noise in Phoenix's rotation.

Jamaree Bouyea signed with the Suns back in November on a two-way contract. It's not often players are able to get opportunities or make the most of them, though Bouyea has accomplished both in his short stint with the Suns thus far.

Bouyea's provided head coach Jordan Ott with a lengthy presence in Phoenix's rotation with scoring ability deep in minutes without the likes of Booker on the court. He's not a world-beater nor will Bouyea be an All-Star soon, though the Suns have found something in the two-way guard.

"Been tremendous, really since day one just thrown into the fire and given us different things each night," Ott said of Bouyea, who is averaging a career-high 8.1 points per night coming off the Suns' bench.

"If he has a game where he's not as impactful, then the next night he somehow gets in there and is able to bounce back and that speaks to his resiliency as a human he is so steady and so straight across the board every day. We are going to keep pushing him to see where this goes."

Injuries have certainly paved a path for Bouyea to get playing time, which will create interesting discussions surrounding how Phoenix's minutes should shake out when the roster gets fully healthy -- especially in the backcourt.

It never hurts to have somebody with a chip on the shoulder like Bouyea, however.

“Theres probably something to his overall demeanor, nothing really rattles him. It's not his first year out of college, he's been through it. Even his college career where he probably could have left, I think it was at the time of the transfer, NIL stuff and he decided to stay and decided to leave a legacy there. I think that speaks volumes to who he is as a person," Ott continued.

"Just his general day-to-day approach, he just doesn't get rattled and I think that's helpful at the end of the day when there are so many different situations on how you get to this level. It's probably some built in toughness and grit into him to now where he is, good game [or] bad game he keeps getting better."

