Preview: Suns Host Mavericks in Home Opener
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (1-1) are officially debuting at home tonight against a familiar foe in the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) at Footprint Center.
This marks the first time that Devin Booker and Luka Doncic have faced off dating back to February - and since that time Dallas has reached an NBA Finals, brought hall-of-fame talent Klay Thompson into the fold, and kicked off the season with a resounding victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
A key storyline, key matchup, and game prediction to prepare for an early season heavyweight bout later today:
Thompson: Steal for Dallas?
Klay Thompson officially departed the franchise he had been with since being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2011 this off-season after signing a 3-year, $50 million dollar contract with Dallas in July.
This move came with much skepticism, as proponents of the move believed that the Doncic/Kyrie Irving duo could help rejuvenate a career that had recently stagnated, while detractors believed that the deal could be an overpay and Thompson would fail to be a clean fit in the Mavs' lineup.
Thompson has bucked the criticism - at least thus far - with a spirited 22-point showing in game one where he also displayed a defensive performance that was reminiscent of his prime days on the Warriors.
Thompson could very well be on his way to becoming a huge heist for Dallas - he undoubtedly has to be a focal point in coach Mike Budenholzer's game-planning tonight.
Matchup to Watch: Mavs vs Suns Bigs
This could be the factor that swings the contest in favor of Dallas.
The Mavs' three-headed monster in the frontcourt of Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington combined for an eye-popping 10 offensive boards in the season opener - while one of the most glaring shortcomings for Phoenix thus far has been the tepid showings on the glass.
Jusuf Nurkic has experienced a very shaky start to the year so far - and that is putting it lightly. Mason Plumlee put forth a respectable performance against the Lakers last night, but he remains at an athletic disadvantage compared to any member of the Dallas front-court. Oso Ighodaro had an up-and-down 6 minutes of game action after a mightily encouraging league debut on Wednesday.
This matchup could heavily skew in favor of Dallas unless Nurkic can shoot the three-ball with efficiency and either Ighodaro or Plumlee can be an effective play finisher in the roll game.
Prediction: Mavs Win
This contest will continue the trend of tightly contested games for Phoenix - as both rosters stack up fairly evenly with each other, but Dallas will continue to have a slight advantage for the time being due to being more connected.
While the Mavericks have a small handful of new players to integrate, much of Phoenix's bench are new faces - and integrating Tyus Jones into the starting lineup hasn't been as seamless of a process as one would hope.
Jason Kidd knows his team better at this point - and Luka Doncic is capable of closing the deal at any given moment in a game.
Dallas wins in a close one in a precursor to the Suns having a chance to get revenge on the Lakers on Monday night.
Suns-Mavs is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. local time tonight. It will be broadcast on AZ Family and on the Suns Live app, along with League Pass for out of market fans.