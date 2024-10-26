Inside The Suns

Preview: Suns Host Mavericks in Home Opener

Phoenix is looking to improve to 2-1 on the season tonight as the Mavericks come to town.

Kevin Hicks

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (1-1) are officially debuting at home tonight against a familiar foe in the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) at Footprint Center.

This marks the first time that Devin Booker and Luka Doncic have faced off dating back to February - and since that time Dallas has reached an NBA Finals, brought hall-of-fame talent Klay Thompson into the fold, and kicked off the season with a resounding victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

A key storyline, key matchup, and game prediction to prepare for an early season heavyweight bout later today:

Thompson: Steal for Dallas?

Klay Thompson officially departed the franchise he had been with since being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2011 this off-season after signing a 3-year, $50 million dollar contract with Dallas in July.

This move came with much skepticism, as proponents of the move believed that the Doncic/Kyrie Irving duo could help rejuvenate a career that had recently stagnated, while detractors believed that the deal could be an overpay and Thompson would fail to be a clean fit in the Mavs' lineup.

Thompson has bucked the criticism - at least thus far - with a spirited 22-point showing in game one where he also displayed a defensive performance that was reminiscent of his prime days on the Warriors.

Thompson could very well be on his way to becoming a huge heist for Dallas - he undoubtedly has to be a focal point in coach Mike Budenholzer's game-planning tonight.

Matchup to Watch: Mavs vs Suns Bigs

This could be the factor that swings the contest in favor of Dallas.

The Mavs' three-headed monster in the frontcourt of Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington combined for an eye-popping 10 offensive boards in the season opener - while one of the most glaring shortcomings for Phoenix thus far has been the tepid showings on the glass.

Jusuf Nurkic has experienced a very shaky start to the year so far - and that is putting it lightly. Mason Plumlee put forth a respectable performance against the Lakers last night, but he remains at an athletic disadvantage compared to any member of the Dallas front-court. Oso Ighodaro had an up-and-down 6 minutes of game action after a mightily encouraging league debut on Wednesday.

This matchup could heavily skew in favor of Dallas unless Nurkic can shoot the three-ball with efficiency and either Ighodaro or Plumlee can be an effective play finisher in the roll game.

Prediction: Mavs Win

This contest will continue the trend of tightly contested games for Phoenix - as both rosters stack up fairly evenly with each other, but Dallas will continue to have a slight advantage for the time being due to being more connected.

While the Mavericks have a small handful of new players to integrate, much of Phoenix's bench are new faces - and integrating Tyus Jones into the starting lineup hasn't been as seamless of a process as one would hope.

Jason Kidd knows his team better at this point - and Luka Doncic is capable of closing the deal at any given moment in a game.

Dallas wins in a close one in a precursor to the Suns having a chance to get revenge on the Lakers on Monday night.

Suns-Mavs is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. local time tonight. It will be broadcast on AZ Family and on the Suns Live app, along with League Pass for out of market fans.

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Home/Gameday