2 Former Suns Crack List of Greatest NBA Players at Every Height
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a rich history of guard play with Steve Nash and Devin Booker being two of the most notable players the franchise has had.
The guards the Suns have had over the years are right up there with some of the best in NBA history, and Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey feels two of them are the greatest players ever at their heights.
Bailey first listed Isaiah Thomas, who played with the Suns in the first half of the 2014-15 season and back half of the 2023-24 season, as the greatest 5-foot-9 player in NBA history.
Bailey wrote of Thomas:
"An injury seriously impacted Isaiah Thomas' once-electrifying career. And his six NBA appearances in 2023-24 suggest he may not be done just yet.
"At 36, a comeback is starting to look borderline impossible, but that shouldn't say anything about his legacy.
"Thomas, despite being the final pick in his draft class, averaged double figures in each of his first seven seasons. He cleared 20 points per game in this third campaign, and he peaked in 2016-17 with one of the best offensive seasons ever for a player of any height.
"The 'King in the Fourth' dominated clutch situations for the Boston Celtics that season, averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists, shot 37.9 percent from deep and finished fifth in MVP voting.
"And at the time he posted it, his 7.8 offensive box plus/minus from that campaign was tied for 24th best mark in NBA history (it's now tied for 41st)."
Just a few heights later, Bailey listed Chris Paul, who led Phoenix to a 2021 NBA Finals appearance, as the top NBA player at 6 feet ever.
Bailey wrote:
"And now, we break into the top 100 list with one of the best point guards in the history of the league.
"For two decades, Chris Paul has been perhaps the master manipulator of individual possessions in the NBA. His ability to control the pace of the game, survey the entire floor, hit players at exactly the right moment and generally avoid mistakes has made him one of the most positively impactful players of his era.
"Over the course of his increasingly legendary career, his teams are plus-6.4 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor and minus-2.6 when he's off.
"And while CP3 won't catch John Stockton in either category, finishing second all time in both total assists and total steals is a heck of a bullet point on the resume."
Both Paul and Thomas had legendary careers, especially at their sizes, and also made impacts on the Suns organization.