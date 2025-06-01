Abdul Carter Calls on Knicks to Land Suns Superstar After Playoff Exit
Only two teams remain as the 2024-25 NBA season is nearing a close. In a few days, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will tipoff the NBA Finals, aiming to determine a champion for the season.
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks joined the Phoenix Suns and 26 other franchises that are already making offseason decisions.
Like the Suns, the Knicks could be facing major decisions, though not for the same reasons. New York was just two wins away from an NBA Finals berth. The Suns finished with a 36-46 record and a No. 11 seed finish in the Western Conference.
Phoenix and Kevin Durant could very likely be headed for a divorce this offseason, and the Knicks are one team that could pounce to add the future first-ballot Hall of Fame forward.
New York Giants rookie linebacker Abdul Carter suggests the Knicks should swing a trade for Durant to add a "bucket getter" to the squad.
"We need a bucket getter," Carter wrote on X, tagging Durant and using a Knicks hashtag.
Carter played at Penn State before being drafted by the Giants following a remarkable campaign at the college level last year. The New Yorker now believes the Knicks should land Durant, who should be available on the trade market this offseason.
Evidently, the Suns will make the best decision for their current squad, built around Devin Booker. With the franchise superstar being involved, to some extent, with the club's head coaching search, one can assume Phoenix is building around Booker.
Trading for Karl-Anthony Towns -- sending Durant back to the Big Apple -- could be a trade that keeps the Suns in a win-now position with Booker while granting Carter his wish for the Knicks.
Durant would be able to compete for a title with one of the biggest NBA markets while Towns and Booker aim to keep the Suns in the playoff race.
Still, Phoenix will opt to make the best decision for its future, and Durant landing with other organizations is certainly in the mix.