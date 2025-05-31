Suns Star is Dream Trade Target for 4 NBA Teams
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into the offseason with one of the league's hottest trade pieces on their roster.
After unsuccessfully shopping him at the deadline, all eyes are on the Suns and superstar forward Kevin Durant this summer.
Durant, with just one year remaining on his contract, is heavily expected to be traded at some point ahead of the 2025-26 season.
These four teams, according to Bleacher Report, have Durant as their dream trade target:
(All quotes are from Greg Swartz)
Dallas Mavericks
"Landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft has completely changed the course of the Dallas Mavericks, a team that should select and keep Cooper Flagg while still being aggressive in improving the roster around Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.
"Bringing in Durant as a model for Flagg to be around on a daily basis would be an amazing introduction to the NBA and help push Dallas towards a title in 2026."
Houston Rockets
"One of the most interesting teams to watch this summer, the Houston Rockets should be heavily pursuing any and all superstars who may become available.
"... Booker and Durant will be linked to the Rockets since Houston owns the Suns' first-round picks in 2025 and 2027. Both would give the Rockets an offensive alpha that the rest of their young core could play off of."
Miami Heat
" The Miami Heat desperately need some offensive help after getting destroyed by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 1 of the playoffs.
"... Durant can still be this player, even now at age 36. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and shot a career-high 43.0 percent from three last season."
Minnesota Timberwolves
"The Minnesota Timberwolves already pursued a trade for Kevin Durant at the deadline, an Olympic teammate and idol of Anthony Edwards. Don't be surprised if the two sides continue their dialogue this summer."