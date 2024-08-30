Analyst Defines Why Suns Won't Win NBA Title
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns enter the 2024-25 season as a tier-2 contender according to most fans, media, and insiders alike - but they cannot be counted out despite the tempered expectations relative to previous years.
Despite the elite top-end talent, expected improved coaching, and incoming point-guard play, there still are several question marks that could create trepidation surrounding the franchise's title aspirations.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes the fatal flaw of this edition of Suns basketball lies in what he still views as an unorthodox roster construction.
The trio of Bradley Beal, Durant and Booker is impressive on paper, but in practice, three scorers who need the ball in their hands to be effective are duplicative. Booker has improved as a playmaker, but he's naturally a finisher. Beal has struggled to stay healthy for much of the past five years.- Pincus on why the Suns won't win title
Having Royce O'Neale for the entire season (after last year's deadline pickup) and the fortunate signing of Tyus Jones should help. But this team is oddly constructed and not quite top-tier despite the star power.
The roster construction question is still a valid one - the front office didn't do much to address the lack of defensive weapons - both at the point of attack and at the rim.
Ryan Dunn was selected out of Virginia and was seen as one of the best defensive prospects in the draft, but severe offensive limitations currently cap the contributions he can make in 2024-25. Oso Ighodaro appears more ready to play right away, but the signing of Mason Plumlee this summer is expected to limit a consistent fixture in the rotation for him either.
Tyus Jones and Monte Morris are certainly not known for defensive prowess. Royce O'Neale is undersized relative to his frequent assignments on the defensive end. Kevin Durant shouldn't be tasked with being the top defender at 36 years of age while also handling as much responsibility on offense as he does.
While the roster construction could be the flaw that sinks the Suns' hopes this season, it more specifically comes down to whether the defense can once again overacheive relative to the personnel at hand.