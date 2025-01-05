Analyst: Jimmy Butler 'Perfect' Fit for Suns
PHOENIX -- The NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline is roughly one month away, and rumors around the Phoenix Suns' pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will only ramp up in terms of speculation.
The most recent turn was a few days ago, where the Heat announced they suspended Butler for seven games while also confirming they would entertain trade offers (after previously denying so).
That made the prospects of a potential deal one step closer to reality, and purely in terms of fit, The Athletic believes Butler is perfect in Phoenix alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
"The Suns seem to be in desperation mode, sitting under .500 and outside of the Western Conference Play-In picture. Butler would be about as perfect a fit between Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as you could find, as he has the ability to take on tough defensive assignments and also handle the ball," wrote Sam Vecenie.
"The Suns would get bigger across the wings and stronger and more versatile with their lineup constructions. Frankly, they’d just get better."
The only hang-up? Bradley Beal is practically the lone piece the Suns can use to strike a deal, and there's a handful of roadblocks potentially in the way - whether it be Beal's trade clause or Miami's reluctancy to take his contract.
Vecenie concluded with, "Even though it makes a ton of sense for Butler to end up in Phoenix, I don’t think it makes much sense for Miami. And without Beal involved, Phoenix doesn’t have any other mechanism to acquire Butler without moving Durant or Booker due to limitations in the new CBA."
If it doesn't make sense for Miami, it makes it awfully tough to find two to tango in Butler trade talks.
