Ranking Likeliest Trade Destinations For Jimmy Butler
PHOENIX -- A saga that is of great interest to the struggling Phoenix Suns could be reaching a conclusion in the near future.
Miami Heat star F Jimmy Butler has officially forced the issue and declared his unhappiness with the franchise with statements made on Thursday night.
The Heat responded with a seven-game suspension and announcing the willingness to discuss potential trades for the former All-NBA talent - just a week after team President Pat Riley stated that no trade would be made.
With that, it feels as if an agreement could be reached within the next two-to-three weeks, but the real question remains - who will be the franchise that ultimately commits to the 36-year-old for the next two-plus seasons?
A list of three franchises that could make the move for the embattled star - with the ranking based around need, Butler's preference, assets in store, and overall capacity from the front office to actually get a deal past the finish line.
3. Golden State Warriors
The Warriors have been frequently named as one of Butler's preferred destinations - it would make very much sense on paper as well, as the team is currently built to compete around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green - but the franchise may not be willing to acquiesce to the demands the Heat have.
A trio of insiders from The Athletic, including Sam Amick - took to addressing the Butler-to-Warriors rumors head on, insisting that the franchise is not necessarily inclined to part with foundational prospects that are set to take the mantle once the Curry era comes to an end.
“While acknowledging Butler’s ability, sources inside the locker room (and the Warriors’ coaching staff and front office) would rather keep their two best wings than acquire Butler.”- The Athletic
It doesn't feel as if Golden State is particularly motivated to make a move at the moment, but it's too early to rule them out.
2. Phoenix Suns
The report from ESPN insider Shams Charania on Thursday night potentially put a damper on the notion that Butler could force his way to Phoenix.
While the Suns remain a top destination, it appears as if Butler has now pivoted to being open to a trade out of Miami regardless of where the ultimate destination is.
The unlikelihood of Miami taking Bradley Beal back in a potential trade simply makes a three-team trade almost necessary.
Could a third team step up and take Beal on with assets attached?
Enter the Detroit Pistons - a squad that is seeking to make a playoff push and who just lost rising star Jaden Ivey due to a broken fibula.
Also enter the Sacramento Kings - a franchise that is currently in disarray following firing head coach Mike Brown. Star point guard De'Aaron Fox is rumored to be unhappy and could potentially be open to a change of scenery.
Could Mat Ishbia, James Jones, and company pull off a huge multi-team trade that will almost assuredly require much maneuvering around the restrictive apron rules? It's possible, but the degree of difficulty of getting a deal done here puts the Suns at number two.
1. Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets feel like the most likely landing spot here simply due to having the ability to move Michael Porter Jr. or Jamal Murray if they so choose to.
One of the two would likely be the best asset offered by any prospective trade partner - the emergence of Christian Braun/Julian Strawther makes parting with Porter more palpable as well.
The bench depth is still questionable at times. The Russell Westbrook/Aaron Gordon/Butler pairing as floor spacers could be a concern.
Despite these potential question marks, it should be something that the franchise is open to in an attempt to seriously compete while employing the best basketball player in the world.
A Nikola Jokic/Butler pairing would also boost Denver back into the upper echelon of contenders in the West once again - so it could be of the best interest of the franchise to take a chance in this instance.
The trade deadline is set for February 6 - but expect this saga to be settled with time to spare ahead of that date, regardless of where the six-time All-Star actually ends up.