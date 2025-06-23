Analyst Looks Back at Suns' Finals Run
The Phoenix Suns are likely watching Game 7 of the NBA Finals tonight wishing they were on the court.
It was only four years ago when the Suns were on the biggest stage in basketball, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
CBS Sports analyst Jasmyn Wimbish ranked the last 10 NBA Finals series and the Suns vs. Bucks matchup in 2021 clocked in at No. 3.
"It's difficult to pick a single highlight from this series because there were just so many. There's Giannis Antetokounmpo dropping 50 points in the closeout Game 6, then following that up by ordering 50 chicken nuggets at Chik-fil-A the following day to commemorate the moment. There's also the insanely acrobatic block he had on Deandre Ayton in Game 4 of that series in crunch time, which helped Milwaukee tie the series up after falling behind 2-0 in the first two games," Wimbish wrote.
"Only Antetokounmpo is capable of the skill, awareness, and athletic ability required to recover in time to perfectly time this block and not foul. This play will forever be in his career highlight reel, and it was a moment that propelled the Bucks to win the next two games and close out Phoenix in six games."
The only two series to finish higher in Wimbish's rankings, were this year's Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder battle and the 2016 classic between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
Both of those series went seven games, so the Suns had the best matchup that didn't go the distance.
The series between the Bucks and Suns may not have had the sexiest names or the biggest cities, but there was a lot of good basketball between the two teams. Basketball purists are fans of the series, which is why it is still held in such high regard.