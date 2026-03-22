Suns Collapse vs Bucks as New Season-Worst Losing Streak Arrives

PHOENIX —— The Phoenix Suns entered tonight absolutely needing a win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite holding leads through various points of the game, they couldn't get it.

Phoenix emerged out of Mortgage Matchup Center with a 108-105 loss on Saturday night, establishing a five-game losing streak — their longest of the season. The Suns now drop to 39-32 on the season.

It was a cold night for Devin Booker in the box score, going just 4-17 from the field to finish with 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Green led the way with 24 points.

"He'll play through anything," Suns head coach Jordan Ott said of Booker, who is coming off an ankle injury. "... We'll take a look but it's just that time of year. Sure, everyone is fatigued and banged up, but nobody is coming to save us."

Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Royce O'Neale, Haywood Highsmith and Mark Williams were all out for the Suns due to injury. Milwaukee was down Giannis Antetekounmpo, Bobby Portis, Gary Harris and Kevin Porter Jr. tonight.

Milwaukee exits the desert with a win despite turning the ball over 17 times and only leading for 40% of the game.

Ryan Rollins led the Bucks in scoring with 26 points. The Suns led by as much as 13 tonight.

Phoenix was excited to be back home after an unsuccessful six-game road trip, though even the home crowd couldn't propel the Suns to stop their losing streak, one where Phoenix has lost by eight points or less in each matchup.

"We got to be better," Ott said ahead of the matchup vs. Milwaukee. "But there's a tremendous growth on that road trip, even though it was 2-4 and I think where we're heading is exciting — these last 12 games playing some of the best basketball we have all year, but there's no doubt that fourth quarter got to be better."

Emerging into the top six of the West now feels like too tough of a mountain to climb, though the Suns may now feel a bit threatened in their position as the conference's seventh seed with the Los Angeles Clippers now trailing behind.

The Suns have held numerous leads over this losing streak, which was something Ott harped on pre-game.

Phoenix will be back tomorrow for the second night of a back-to-back as the Toronto Raptors come to town. Tip will be just past 6:00 PM MST on Sunday.