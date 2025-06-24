Analyst Makes Prediction on Suns' Devin Booker Contract Extension
The Phoenix Suns are moving forward after the Kevin Durant trade, solidifying Devin Booker's placement as the franchise cornerstone.
Booker, 28, can sign a contract extension to further mark his placement as Phoenix's key player for the future, but there isn't a guarantee that he will agree to it.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale predicts Booker will wait to sign a long-term deal given Phoenix's muddy future.
"Devin Booker is eligible to sign a two-year, $149.8 million extension this summer that keeps him with the Phoenix Suns through the 2029-30 season. His involvement in the head coaching search that led to the hiring of Jordan Ott suggests he's gearing up to stay put for the long haul and going to sign it," Favale wrote.
"He won't. Or at least, he shouldn't.
"Shipping Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets has clarified very little about the Suns' future. They re-acquired their own 2025 first-rounder (No. 10) but don't control another one of their firsts until 2032. They don't have any imminent financial flexibility. Their asset well is closer to bone dry than the stocked. They have more shooting guards than should be illegally allowed."
Booker becomes eligible for a new contract extension on July 6, which marks the first day of the new league year. He is currently entering the second season of a four-year, $220 million deal.
The Suns could benefit from extending Booker whether they end up keeping him or not. The longer he is under contract for, the more he will be worth in a potential trade down the line if that's the direction Phoenix wishes to go in.
Perhaps what the Suns decide to do with the Nos. 10 and 29 picks in the NBA Draft this week and the start of free agency on Monday will dictate how Booker moves for the future.