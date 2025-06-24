Insider: Suns Prioritizing 2 Positions in Draft and Free Agency
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a quick turnaround for filling out the rest of their roster following Sunday's blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in tomorrow's draft and five second-round picks.
After the trade, the Suns now own the No. 10, No. 29, No. 52 and No. 59 selections in the 2025 NBA Draft with the first round starting tomorrow and the second round on Thursday.
The legal tampering period of free agency then begins in under a week on June 30 at 3 p.m. MST.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported two specific positions the Suns will be looking to add. He posted on X:
"Expect the Suns to prioritize Power Forward and Center in upcoming draft and free agency period. They really need a 4 and can use either a starting 5 or backup 5."
This report makes a lot of sense, as the Suns current seven highest-paid players for next season are all 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-6 shooting guards and small forwards - Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Green, Brooks, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Cody Martin (non-guaranteed), as pointed out in our post-Kevin Durant trade story, which you can read by clicking here.
Phoenix will have plenty of options for bigger wings, power forwards and centers with the 10th pick.
Maryland center Derik Queen and French center Joan Beringer are the likely top-two centers who could be available at 10, with Duke's Khaman Maluach also being an ideal pairing, but he is projected to go in the first eight picks.
True power forwards are rare in today's NBA, but 6-foot-10 Noa Essengue from France could be a target if the Suns want this position specifically.
Arizona's Carter Bryant and South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles are two bigger wings who will likely still be on the board with the 10th pick that could be intriguing to the Suns if they want to add more wings, which has become very common around the league in the last few years.
Phoenix still has last year's 40th pick Oso Ighodaro under contract and will likely be getting back Nick Richards if it fully guarantees his contract after Richards took over the starting center role when the Suns acquired him from the Charlotte Hornets in January.
With that said, the Suns have two serviceable backup big men heading into the draft and free agency with Ighodaro and Richards, but a new starting center would be a big boost to the roster.
Even after the Durant trade, the Suns are still over the second apron, so when free agency rolls around, they can only offer veteran-minimum contracts, making it highly unlikely they sign starters at any position.
A more likely course of action for Phoenix is trading Beal (if possible), Allen, O'Neale and/or Martin to net these positions of need if the Suns still feel they are necessary after the draft.
The Suns have a lot of options for what they can do to fill out the rest of the roster, but it is very clear more changes are needed after the Durant trade.