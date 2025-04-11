Analyst: Suns Face Most Important Offseason in History
PHOENIX -- Life comes at you fast in the NBA - the Phoenix Suns learned that the hard way in 2024-25.
After retooling the roster and reshaping the coaching staff following a first-round playoff exit this time last year, the franchise sits at just 35-45 while also officially being eliminated from playoff contention.
With the season officially ending on Sunday, there will certainly be talk of wholesale changes much earlier than previously expected - that will be at the forefront of the NBA world in the coming weeks.
ESPN analyst Bobby Marks took to ESPN's "NBA Today" on Thursday to discuss what lies ahead for the franchise - going as far as labeling the upcoming summer as the most important off-season in franchise history.
Marks listed three key areas to address - ones that have been of major interest to Suns fans in recent months.
"I think the first thing is what direction do they go with head coach... Mike Budenholzer who was just hired last year.. it would be the third off-season in a row that they would be hiring a new head coach," said Marks.
Budenholzer was expected to bring more accountability, a more consistent offensive philosophy, and a figure that shares a great deal of passion for the Suns franchise when he was hired last May.
While certain aspects of that train of thought have translated to this season, many have not - and it appears to be a scenario where the front office ultimately decides to reset after a disastrous year.
The next two factors surround two of the three highest paid players on the squad - and two of the three members of the "big three" that was supposedly formed just two years ago.
"The second thing, of course, is Kevin Durant. On an expiring contract, extension eligible - can you keep (Kevin) Durant and still re-tool this roster?" Marks continued.
Durant and Phoenix were always set on agreeing to a contract extention this summer - that is until the franchise shopped him behind his back prior to the trade deadline in February.
Now, it feels as if the only way to move forward is to recoup some value that the franchise lost by moving Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets.
Regaining some draft capital, financial flexibility, and adding youthful talent that could fit next to Devin Booker is a potential best-case scenario in this saga, although no one should feel great about the moves that were the force behind the ultimate endgame of dealing Durant.
"The third thing is Bradley Beal. $111 million dollars left on his contract, he's got the no-trade clause... can you engage with Beal and his agent (Mark Bartelstein) on a buyout?"
Suns insider John Gambadoro previously alluded to a strong likelihood that a trade would not be the way the franchise would move on from Beal.
The Beal era in Phoenix is likely over after just two seasons - and one can wonder what could have been if the franchise had not entered the second apron while simultaneously draining draft assets without second thought.
The only certainty surrounding Phoenix this summer is that changes will be made - and the on-court product will be drastically different next season.