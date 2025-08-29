Analyst Says Suns Haven't Changed Despite Offseason Moves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns made a lot of major moves this offseason to transform their roster for the 2025-26 season after missing the playoffs for the first time in five years last season.
Phoenix's offseason was highlighted by the trade of Kevin Durant and buying out Bradley Beal, but the Suns also made several other changes including hiring a new coach in Jordan Ott, new general manager in Brian Gregory and extending Devin Booker.
The Suns still have a lot of question marks after their busy summer, which has led to some speculation on where they stand in the coming years.
What Do Suns' Offseason Moves Mean for the Future?
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes had a hot take for the Suns, saying that they "haven't changed" despite their offseason moves.
Hughes wrote:
"Don't get caught up congratulating the Phoenix Suns for trading Kevin Durant and buying out Bradley Beal. Nobody deserves credit for putting out fires they set in the first place, so the Suns don't get praise for offloading two players they gave up way too much to acquire and kept too long. Neither returned anything close to maximum value, with Beal a literal write-off Phoenix will continue to pay for five seasons.
"Those moves aren't even the ones that should inspire the most concern. Phoenix's decision to extend Devin Booker earns that distinction.
"Booker is a tremendous player—a multi-time All-NBA honoree who already holds Phoenix's all-time franchise scoring mark. But he was already on the books through 2028 and, more importantly, should have been the first player Phoenix shopped over the offseason.
"That the Suns only dealt the stars who already had a foot out the door, rather than turning Booker into a package of picks and assets that could have given them hope over the next five years, was the perfect window into the addled thinking that has defined the franchise under Mat Ishbia."
It remains to be seen if the Suns' decisions this offseason will pay off, but there is no doubt they will still feel the ramifications of trading for Durant and Beal with their lack of draft capital and Beal's lingering contract.
Phoenix will try to put the best team it can around Booker over the next few years to try to make his new extension pay off, but the Suns will still face a lot of hurdles because of the ripple effects of their failed moves.